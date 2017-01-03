PORT HOPE -

The West Northumberland Community Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee has announced the recruitment of Dr. Karen Northey to take over the family practice of Dr. Steve Levinson.

Levinson left his practice Jan. 1, after 11 years of practicing family medicine and psychotherapy in Port Hope.

“I was a young graduate and finished medical school at 23 — and now, 46 years later, I would like to take some time to wind down a bit, travel, and concentrate on photography and writing,” Levinson said in the committee’s press release.

“I am not fully retiring though, and will follow some new pursuits in both Toronto and Port Hope.”

Levinson and his late wife Dr. Jocelyn Pearce fell in love with Port Hope in the early ‘90s, after taking a brief diversion off Highway 401 to go antiquing. They bought a house in Northumberland County in 2001, and later moved their professional practices from Toronto.

His colleagues describe him as a kind and generous physicians with many skills and gifts, who has always gone above and beyond in the care of his patients.

Levinson said he is grateful to his patients, colleagues and friends who have made living and working in Port Hope one of the true highlights of his career.

Committee project manager Tracy West spoke on behalf of the West Northumberland community and Levinson’s patients to thank him for his outstanding contribution to their health and well-being, and to announce Northey’s taking over the practice to ensure continuity of care.

A Peterborough native, Northey has returned to the region after eight year of family-medicine practice in Ottawa. Prior to that, she graduated from the University of Toronto medical school, followed by a family-medicine residency at McMaster University.

Northey will be joining the group of Port Hope physicians at the Port Hope Medical Centre on Ontario Street. She will also attend to her patients admitted to Northumberland Hills Hospital.

“I’m excited to join the exceptional health care team in Northumberland, and look forward to many years of involvement in the community,” Northey stated in the committee’s announcement.

Levinson said he could not imagine a better doctor to assume his practice.

“She is academically gifted, highly experienced, kind, empathetic and wonderfully down-to-earth,” he listed.

“She also demonstrates great generosity and tolerance by occasionally laughing at my jokes!”

Committee co-chair Gerald Blackstock said her recruitment is another success for the committee and for the community.

“The committee knows new family physicians are critical for keeping pace with the future needs of our residents,” Blackstock said.

Thanks to support from the community and the much-needed financial support from West Northumberland municipalities, the committee is positioned to maintain its recruitment initiatives and momentum in order to continue attracting family physicians to the area.

Northey will be taking over Levinson’s entire patient roster, and will not be accepting any new patients at the present time. If you are seeking a family physician, please contact Health Care Connect at 1-800-445-1822 or visit www.northumberlanddocs.com for further information.