Public input sought on new signage updates

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg invites public input until Jan. 13 on prospective updates to its guidelines for signage on Commercial Heritage properties.

The town is working in co-ordination with its Heritage Advisory Committee in seeking public input on these proposed changes to these guidelines, which provide direction for the design of commercial signage that is compatible with designated heritage properties and Heritage Conservation Districts.

The goal is to ensure that signage complements and enhances the character of Cobourg’s historic downtown, with the intention of facilitating the design of appropriate commercial signage that meets the needs of modern business owners while supporting the goals of the Heritage Conservation District.

The guidelines are to be read in conjunction with the town’s sign bylaw (08-2009), but do not form part of that bylaw.

Having thoroughly reviewed and discussed the document, the Heritage Advisory Committee has proposed what the town terms in its press release as some modest changes to the guidelines. The committee passed a motion supporting the changes and recommending that the document be made available for public comment.

The committee has also invited direct input from Cobourg’s Downtown Business Improvement Area. Drafts of the updated guidelines have been circulated to both the current and former DBIA boards, with an invitation to attend a committee meeting for discussion.

Cobourg residents and business owners are invited to visit www.cobourg.ca to review the draft guidelines for signage on Commercial Heritage Properties, and to forward comments to committee secretary Devanne Kripp by Jan. 13. E-mail your input to dkripp@cobourg.ca or have it mailed or delivered to Kripp’s attention at 55 King St. W., Cobourg, K9A 2M2.

A summarization of public comment will be submitted to the committee who, with support from staff, will respond to comments and update the document as necessary.

It is anticipated that updated guidelines, a motion from the committee and a summary of public comment will be brought before council for consideration in the spring.

For more information on proposed change, contact Kripp via e-mail at dkripp@cobourg.ca or by calling 905-372-1005.