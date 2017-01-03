NHH welcomes first baby of 2017

The new year was four hours and 53 minutes old when Northumberland Hills Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017.

It was a little girl named Hannah, who weighed in at 2,810 grams (6 lb. 3 oz.), a cuddly bundle of delight for parents Julia and Kevin Clarkson of Bowmanville.

“We are thrilled on the arrival of our baby girl, Hannah,” the new mother said in a release. “It’s a wonderful way to start the new year!”

Northumberland Hills Hospital long ago adopted the custom of playing Brahms' Lullaby over its loudspeaker every time a baby is born — it seems to have the effect of bringing a smile and perhaps even a sentimental pause to most of its listeners (depending, of course, on the circumstances at the time).

Little Hannah was the happy cause of the first Lullaby of 2017, and it was heard throughout hospital hallways almost 500 times last year.

The hospital has a busy maternal-child care unit, with six birthing suites, a dedicated operating room for caesarean sections and an experienced health-care team to provide newborns and their families with personal and exceptional care.

Over the current fiscal year, they expect to surpass the 500-birth mark, thanks to a strong and growing partnership with local family physicians, as well as a growing number of obstetrician-gynecologists and midwives working at NHH.