Christmas Special supports local organizations

Graham Beer couldn't be more delighted that his big Christmas Special show raised $1,200 to help two local organizations make the holidays brighter for those in need — Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank and the Cobourg Salvation Army.

Graham is a Cobourg Collegiate Institute student, as well as executive producer of the Cobourg Media news outlet, so it was natural he would stage the Dec. 17 show in the Great Hall at his school.

He also turned to fellow students for some of the entertainment, like Quad C — a squad of more than 25 dancers under the direction of dance captain Maddi Grundy that began in September and has been wowing audiences regularly.

Local youth rock band Jack of Hearts has been around a little longer, and they always appreciate the chance for a live show. Their exciting and energetic blues-rock sound comes courtesy of Jacob Stone, Tate MacKenzie, Tia Ritchie, Raine Miller and Liam Woodward.

Western Avenue also headlined, a contemporary country-music band from central Ontario who have been together since 2007.

"We had an exceptional turnout, with many generous donations that made the show possible,” Graham reported.

“I am proud of my Cobourg Media team, the CCI staff and students, along with the community for supporting us and making this possible."

For those who missed it, the show can be viewed at www.cobourgmedia.ca.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Another local media outlet, Northumberland 89.7, helped make the holidays bright with its own campaign in support of the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre.

Calling themselves Truly Local Radio, the 89.7 gang concluded its Holiday Toy and Gift Drive on Dec. 20 under the leadership of radio hosts David Long and Darryl Seminsky.

“The gifts and donations were all greatly appreciated, and very much needed,” Darryl said.

“But creating awareness of this facility and the message that we don't stand for any type of violence against women was paramount to the both of us.”

Organizers are grateful for the support of Ed White Appliances, Bodilogix Fitness, Spark Toys and Cobourg Police. And Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston declared the support from the community especially awe-inspiring at this time of year.

“We are deeply grateful to be the recipient of these efforts, and are overjoyed with how the campaign reached far beyond what we could have done on our own,” Cornerstone manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham added.

• • •

COBOURG — The Cobourg Public Library invites you to start the new year with movies, as well as the place to enjoy them most Monday and Friday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m.

Their Monday- and Friday-Afternoon Movie programmers have just released a film list for the first three months of 2017:

In January, see Master and Commander Jan. 9, Atlantic City Jan. 13, Woman of the Year Jan. 16, My Favourite Year Jan. 20, Atonement Jan. 23, and My Darling Clementine Jan. 30.

In February, see Casablanca Feb. 3, Season of Passion Feb. 6, Separate Tables Feb. 10, Julia Misbehaves Feb. 13, Kramer vs. Kramer Feb. 17, I Know Where I'm Going Feb. 24, and The Maltese Falcon Feb. 27.

In March, see Poltergeist March 3, San Francisco March 6, Brief Encounter March 10, Witness for the Prosecution March 20, Five Easy Pieces March 24, There's No Business Like Show Business March 27, and Don Juan DeMarco March 31.

The occasional Monday or Friday will not have a movie because of a holiday weekend or a prior booking for the program room, but that's still a lot of films to enjoy (plus some true classics you can really savour).

The library is located at 200 Ontario St. For more information, call 905-372-9271.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Port Hope Public Library's Classic Movie Matinees continue as well, Tuesdays at 2 p.m., with Musical Comedies as the January theme.

• It's A Great Feeling (1949) on Jan. 10.

• That Night In Rio (1941) on Jan. 17.

• Du Barry Was A Lady (1943) on Jan. 24.

• Starlift (1951) on Jan. 31.

Other January fun includes an invitation to come out and cheer the pride of Port Hope Jan. 8, as the Port Hope Panthers square off against Picton at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.

The library is making this a Family Literacy Day event. It will be Port Hope Public Library Day at the game, with giveaways and free tickets for kids under 12 (ask the library staff about this one).

The Jack Burger is located at 60 Highland Dr., and the game begins at 2:30 p.m.

The library welcomes Nicki from Goliger's Travel to their Garden Hill branch (3609 Ganaraska Rd.) on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. to share travel-planning tips and tricks. And in honour of Canada's 150th year, a local-history series is planned later in the month at the Port Hope branch.

Regular programming returns for the new year as well.

• Family Storytime is back at its 11 a.m. slot Tuesdays as of Jan. 17, a free program for you and your child that you can register for at library@porthope.ca.

• The Library Book Club discusses Harry Karlinsky's The Stonehenge Letters Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

• The Mystery Reader Book Club gathers for Emma Healey's Elizabeth Is Missing Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

The library is located at 31 Queen St. For more information, call 905-885-4712.

• • •

GRAFTON — If you have a drop of Scottish blood, you'll not want to miss the chance to celebrate legendary poet Robbie Burns each January.

Robbie Burns events abound this month, as he was born Jan. 25, 1759. One of the 2017 events will be hosted at the Grafton Legion Jan. 20, a night of celebration that runs from 5:30 p.m. until the doors close at 10 p.m.

The festivities include the traditional piping in of the haggis and Highland entertainment, plus a 6 p.m. dinner. In addition to the haggis, there will be roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables and rolls, with trifle for dessert.

The Legion hall is located at 10240 County Rd. 2, west of Grafton. Tickets are $15 per person, available at the bar.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.