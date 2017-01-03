News Local

CCC canteen under construction

By Pete Fisher, Northumberland Today

PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today

PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today

The construction for the expansion of the canteen at the Cobourg Community Centre has started. It's expected the work will take approximately three weeks to complete as the canteen will be expanded into where the pro shop was formerly located. The pro shop has been moved to a temporary location while a new area is being constructed for it as well. Meanwhile, a sign directs canteen customers to the HTM Room while construction is ongoing. 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »