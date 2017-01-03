CCC canteen under construction
PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
The construction for the expansion of the canteen at the Cobourg Community Centre has started. It's expected the work will take approximately three weeks to complete as the canteen will be expanded into where the pro shop was formerly located. The pro shop has been moved to a temporary location while a new area is being constructed for it as well. Meanwhile, a sign directs canteen customers to the HTM Room while construction is ongoing.