ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

The head of Alnwick/Haldimand Township’s heritage committee will be asking councillors not to install window shutters on the recently restored Immel Wing of Grafton Town Hall.

“I will be making a strong presentation,” Bob Deane said in an e-mail to this newspaper.

Deane anticipates putting his presentation as a delegation to council early this month.

Council’s own representation on the heritage committee, Bernadette Murray, argued against a suggestion by Mayor John Logel that some citizens told him they wanted such an addition.

Murray said it was historically inaccurate and could affect the government funding the township had received.

The application for Canada 150 funding was premised on “returning to its original state” and that would be without shutters, Murray said at a meeting held in early December.

As a workers’ cottage, the Immel structure would not have shutters, she stressed at the time.

