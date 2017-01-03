Westben co-founders named to Order of Canada

CAMPBELLFORD -

JESSICA NYZNIK

Postmedia Network

CAMPBELLFORD - Campbellford couple Donna Bennett and Brian Finley have been appointed to the Order of Canada.

The honour was announced Friday by Gov. Gen. David Johnston.

Bennett, 57, and Finley, 56, are the co-founders of Westben Arts Festival Theatre in Campbellford.

They’re being recognized for their dedication to fostering the performing arts, musical education and community building in rural Ontario.

The couple started Westben in 2000, after returning to Canada from living abroad where they were pursuing careers in music.

Bennett, an opera singer, and Finley, a solo pianist, came back to have their first son, Benjamin, on Canadian soil.

They landed at Bennett’s parent’s home in Campbellford, with the intention of heading back overseas.

“But we haven’t left yet,” said Bennett, jokingly.

The duo wound up getting involved in the community and working together in music, travelling across the country to perform.

After selling 2,000 tickets to a concert of theirs at a local church, the couple decided to make a go of musical theatre in Bennett’s hometown.

Inspired by a barn they’d played at in Seattle, Bennett and Finley created Westben, a roughly 5,000 square-foot timber-framed barn in Bennett’s folks corn field.

“It was just so meaningful to do fantastic chamber music, but no pretension,” Bennett said of their inspiration.

Westben’s concert series has grown from eight in its first year to more than 50 shows today.

It has more than 200 volunteers, 200 members and plenty of sponsors, donors and ticket buyers. And that’s who Bennett and Finley can’t wait to share the honour of the Order of Canada with.

“We really feel that even though we maybe led Westben, the community has really helped make it,” Bennett said.

The couple found out they’d been appointed at the same time over the phone – but not over speaker.

“We were like George and Mary Bailey in a Wonderful Life – we had the receiver up between us, both of us just burst into tears,” Bennett said.

Finley said he was awestruck when he got the news, and is exceptionally honoured and flattered.

What makes it even more special, is that he’s received the honour alongside his wife of 31 years.

“I am over the moon that it’s both Donna and me, that just speaks to the fact that what we’re being recognized for is as a real team effort and that is wonderfully worth while,” Finley said.

