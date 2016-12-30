Undefeated Panthers expect to be challenged

COBOURG -

The Port Hope Panthers junior C hockey club returned from their Christmas break Thursday afternoon with another convincing victory as they improved to 26-0-0 during this Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

The Panthers blanked the Campbellford Rebels 10-0 in front of about 400 spectators at the Cobourg Community Centre in the first of two junior games on what was dubbed Hockey Day in Northumberland. The second game featured an Ontario Junior Hockey League match-up between the Cobourg Cougars and Stouffville Spirit.

Port Hope scored three goals in the first and one in the second before pulling away with six more tallies in the third. The Rebels, with 10, only had enough skaters for two lines during the contest.

Cameron Harris registered a hat trick for the Panthers while Jon Campbell scored twice and Cameron Lowery, Andrew Gurr, George Miranda, Kallen McFarland and Dalton Lawrence added single markers. Lawrence, who also assisted on a pair of goals, now has a team-leading 29 goals and 59 points in 25 games.

Campbellford goaltender Adam McCormack battled hard for the Rebels as he faced 74 shots from the Panthers, including 30 in the first period. The Panthers outshot the Rebels 74-11.

Panthers head coach Mat Goody isn't focusing on his club's undefeated record. Each season he breaks the 40-game schedule down into four 10-game increments.

What happened before isn't important. It's all about moving forward.

“For us it's about getting better in every aspect of the game – wins and losses right now mean absolutely nothing for us,” Goody said. “For our group it doesn't matter what the record is. They've been pretty conscious of that...nobody really cares. At the end of the day, if we don't get those four wins (in the Ontario Hockey Association junior C championship series) in May, then this all means nothing to us.”

The club is focusing on improving in all three zones on the ice. Goody specifically mentioned work in the defensive zone as improvements in that area will create more offence as a result anyway.

Special teams is always important as well, he added. Playing 5-on-5 is one thing, he said, but “special teams at any level is going to be your make or break.”

Next up for the Panthers is a road game in Amherstview against the Jets (8-17-0) at 12:30 p.m. The Jets will be playing only their second game since longtime volunteer Greg Barr passed away on Dec. 20. Port Hope players and staff attended a visitation for Barr on Tuesday.

“Monday will be emotional for Amherstview, and for us,” Goody said. “The league is close – it's only six teams. You get to know these people and the team went down to the wake on the bus. The guys took a little bit of time out of their day to go down and pay their respects for a guy that put his heart and soul into a team. He never got paid, he just did it for the passion and I respect that 100%.”

Going forward, Goody expects teams will have an extra edge to their game in attempting to hand the Panthers their first defeat of the season. And that's just fine with him.

“It challenges us. We want to get progressively better and we want to peak at the right time,” Goody said. “With teams going to be pushing and using that extra incentive to be the first one to beat us, I welcome that. At the end of the day, I want us to be playing our best hockey and the only way we do that is if we're being pushed.”

After Monday's game in Amherstview, the Panthers travel to Campbellford on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. start. Their next home game is Sunday, Jan. 8 against the Picton Pirates. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.

