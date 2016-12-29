HTM shares Harbour Reflections

The HTM Insurance Company, formerly known as the Hamilton Township Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company, always distributes calendars with a local-history theme.

The 2017 calendar is called Harbour Reflections, and the cover shows a scene of the harbourfront condos in Cobourg (with Victoria Hall's clock tower on the far left side.

Inside, three months have a photo of a Northumberland harbour, each accompanied by a write-up rich with history.

• January — Cobourg harbour. The write-up states that the Cobourg Harbour Company was formed in 1829 to build a wooden Eastern Pier at the end of Division Street, 500 ft. long and 50 ft. wide. Tolls were charged for the use of the harbour and wharf. Cobourg council purchased control of the harbour in 1850, and proceeded to enlarge the mouth and build a new breakwater, warehouse and lighthouse. As an American summer colony and busy commercial harbour, it prospered. For almost the entire first half of the 20th century, a car-ferry service operated between Cobourg and Rochester. Since then, the harbour has gradually moved from heavy industry to residential and recreational use.

• February — Brighton harbour. Historically, this harbour was Presqu'ile Harbour, a safe haven for schooners on Lake Ontario from the 1790s on. The harbour area is now part of Brighton, and it includes the little village of Gosport, once the home of wharves, warehouses and fishing vessels. Gosport eventually boasted four wharves, the oldest being Nix's Wharf dating from 1841. The Bright Harbour Company formed in 1853, and it would ultimately include several grain elevators, coal sheds and warehouses. The last 30 years have brought much development, and it is now a busy recreational harbour. But a photo inset into the larger picture of the harbour shows the kind of commercial craft that used to stop there.

• July — Port Hope harbour. Wharves began appearing in Port Hope harbour around 1830, with breakwaters extending out from the mouth of the Ganaraska River to reach more than 600 ft. into Lake Ontario. A lighthouse was built on the east pier, and the wide central pier was built to accommodate warehouses and industry. The buildings still there were erected in 1910 for the Port Hope Sanitary Manufacturing Company (later Crane Canada), and have been used by the Cameco Corporation. It was the harbour that attracted Cameco (formerly Eldorado) to this area, with its ability to handle tons of chemicals and concentrates. It continues to be one of the more heavily industrialized ports on Lake Ontario's northern shore.

The other months show the harbours at Belleville (December), Port Darlington (March), Brockville (April), Gananoque (May), Picton (June), Trenton (August), Westport (September), Portsmouth (October), Deseronto (November) and Whitby (December).

The back cover also has a local-history flavour. In contemplation of moving to their new location west of the Canadian Tire, there are photos of the company's three previous locations:

• At the Cold Springs Town Hall, the one situated in an old house the municipality as its headquarters used before building the Cold Springs Memorial Hall in about 1950 (and, about 40 years later, the newer town hall just south of Camborne).

• At Thackeray House on Durham Street across from CDCI West (purchased in 1942 for $3,150), which later became home to the practices of now-retired lawyers Bill Lifeso and Brad Halls.

• The office at 1176 Division St., which the company built for about $300,000 almost 40 years ago.

The new office, with more than 16,000 sq. ft. of space, will be located at 1185 Elgin St. in Cobourg. Now under construction, it's expected to host its official opening in late spring.