Looking out my window today I’m in reflection mode and also pondering mode.

It’s hard to believe we are already on the other side of yet another Christmas and before long we will sing that old song, Auld Lang Syne. The song actually dates back to a Robert Burns poem from 1788. The repeated phrase “Auld lang syne” translates to “as for old times’ sake.” The song itself reminds us to preserve old friendships and look back over the events of the year. All these years later, the song still rings out every New Year’s Eve at midnight evoking a sense of belonging and fellowship with a touch of nostalgia as well.

Through the years even memories of New Year’s Eve celebrations have changed. As a kid I remember my parents talking about Guy Lombardo as I headed off to bed way before midnight!

Then I started playing in bands which meant late night New Year’s Eve events. After that, along came marriage and it was time to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Dick Clark.

Now, for the most part, we sleep right through midnight. After all, the new year will arrive whether I’m awake or not.

2016 was a good one and somewhat busy one, especially during the summer.

We did a lot of on-location type appearances through the summer for the radio station. Most prominently featured was our partnership with Lakeshore Pentecostal Camp for their summer concert series and the celebration of their 80th anniversary! Of course we also spent the Canada Day Weekend at Victoria Park taking part in the Waterfront Festival. It is always a great joy hanging out at the festival and connecting with listeners and friends.

As we rapidly close out 2016, what highlights come to the forefront of your mind? What are you thankful for? It’s always a good thing to remember blessings from the year. While it’s easy to see the bad things that happen, attitudes change when we focus on the good things instead.

After looking back, what are you looking forward to for 2017? Do you have any plans for New Year’s Eve? For us, we will attend a New Year’s Eve service at church celebrating 2016 and anticipating hearing what God has in store for 2017. I believe we are heading into a wonderful New Year.

“I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut...Hold on to what you have, so that no one will take your crown” – Revelation 3:8,11

2017 is a year to “hold fast and hold tight” and know that God has “placed before you an open door that no one can shut.” This is a year to move forward in God’s increase and a year to reset and refocus on Him, “the Author and Perfecter of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2). No matter what’s gone on this past year, God’s plan is to firmly establish you in His plan for your life.

Isaiah declares, “I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open. I will drive him like a peg into a firm place; he will become a seat of honor for the house of his father” (Isaiah 22:22-23).

My prayer for you for 2017 is that you will allow God to place you into a “firm place” as you reset and refocus on Him. May you enter this year of blessing with expectation and anticipation, holding on to what you have so that no one will take your crown” that He has already won for you.

Wishing you a blessed New Year in 2017!

Dr. Rus D. Jeffrey is area manager for UCB Radio 90.7FM, Cobourg - www.UCBCanada.com