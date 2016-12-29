Trent Hills dams and locks to be rehabiliated

TRENT HILLS -

Trent Hills will share in more than $600-million worth of work the Government of Canada has announced on infrastructure across the Trent-Severn Waterway and its reservoir lakes.

In Trent Hills, that includes plans to rehabilitate the dams and locks at Campbellford Lock 13 and Crowe Bay Lock 14.

Photos included with the press release showed an old photo of the Campbellford Dam, a concrete gravity structure built in 1913 and partially rehabilitated with two mechanized radial gates in 1976.

A newer photo shows Dam 12 at Crowe Bay Lock 14, also concrete gravity structure built in 1913, with had five mechanized gates installed in 1985.

Dams play an integral role in water management within the Trent-Severn system, the press release stated, and are therefore essential for public safety.

These projects will include concrete repairs to the dam structures and locks, improvements to public and operator safety at the sites, and enhancement of water management and dam operations.

“This work as a whole will ensure that the dam is reliable, functional, meets current safety codes and standards, and that its water-management capabilities are optimal,” the bulletin stated.

Contractors were on-site earlier this month to conduct inspections and topographical work, as well as bathymetry. Bathymetry is the equivalent of topography, but for bodies of water instead of land masses. It measures the depth of the water and creates a mapped image of the bed. The bathymetry studies routinely conducted for many Trent-Severn Waterway projects provides helpful information in the design of new dams and the installations of coffer dams.

Construction at these sites will go on over the next few years. Machinery noise and truck traffic can be expected as part of the work, but water levels and Parks Canada's water-management strategy will not be affected.

More information will be released when a construction contractor has been hired and has completed a work plan.

To keep up to date, visit www.pc.gc.ca/tswTrentHills.