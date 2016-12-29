Skate for free in Hamilton Township

Baltimore Recreation Centre will have free skating from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday (sponsored by Finlay Construction) and Friday (sponsored by Taylor's Custom Meats) as well as on Saturday for New Year's Eve between 7 and 8 p.m. That Dec. 31 skate is free with a food donation or $2 for kids and $3 for adults. Also in Hamilton Township, there is free skating at the Bewdley Community Centre from 1 to 3p.m. on Thursday (sponsored by Don Stacey Electric and Cameco) as well as next week from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 (sponsored by Lions Club with free hot chocolate), Tuesday, Jan. 3 (sponsored by Lazer Tech) and Wednesday, Jan. 4 (sponsored by BJ Tackle and WRC Stock Farm).