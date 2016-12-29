If accusations against two Toronto sisters — alleged high society call girls arrested in a sex extortion scandal in Nigeria — are true, they were playing a high risk game, an expert says.

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo were charged last week after authorities accused them of cyberbullying and trying to blackmail hundreds of wealthy Nigerian men with covertly obtained photos of sexual acts.

Ngozi Ugoh, publisher of The Nigerian Canadian News in Toronto, said anyone committing such acts in Nigera would have to be “bold. No one should try this (extortion) in Nigeria or any African country. It is a different world entirely.”

Nigerian officials say one of the sisters’ targets was billionaire oil tycoon Femi Otedola.

Otedola would have important connections in Nigeria, Ugoh said.

Nigerian police alleged the Matharoos threatened to post video of Otedola cheating on his wife.

“An extra-marital affair in Nigeria would not be news. But he (Otedola) is a businessman known all over the world, so this is not good,” Ugoh said.

Nigeria is a country that has faced persistent allegations of corruption. The Canadian government has issued an advisory warning people to avoid non-essential travel to the western African country.

Global Affairs Canada told the Toronto Sun earlier this week it is providing services to the sisters, but wouldn’t comment further citing privacy laws.

“The embassy should help them. I don’t see them surviving two weeks in a Nigerian prison. I wouldn’t want to spend a day there,” Ugoh said.

The sisters have pleaded not guilty and their next court appearance is Jan. 26.

The pair have thousands of followers on social media and in Kardashian-like fashion, have posted hundreds of pictures of themselves that don’t leave much to the imagination.

From all over the world, the Matharoos can be seen on yachts, private jets, on shopping sprees and in photos with piles of money.