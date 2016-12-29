Port Hope will lobby to end vacancy rebates

PORT HOPE -

Port Hope's first 2017 council meeting, on Jan. 3, will entertain a motion that was previewed at last week's meeting.

Councillor Les Andrews read a notice of motion that will call for the revocation of Section 364 of the Municipal Act 2001, or at least the ability for a municipality to opt out.

This section provides tax rebates of 30% to 35% to owners of properties in certain commercial and industrial classes that have vacant portions, and the program is mandatory for all Ontario municipalities.

In Port Hope in 2015, the program resulted in a property-tax loss to the municipality of $69,882, a loss to the county of $36,099 and a loss to the school boards of $56,848. Of the 25 properties receiving the rebate that year, 18 had also received the rebate for the previous two years. Some of these properties went back 10 years in receiving rebates.

“The Vacancy Rebate Program contributes to commercial and industrial buildings remaining vacant for extended periods of time, thus inhibiting potential development and having an over-all negative economic impact on the community in which they are situated,” the motion said.

Furthermore, it added, the program results not only in a loss of property-tax revenue but in added administrative workload and costs for municipalities.

As it was a notice of motion, Andrews said, discussion will take place Jan. 3.

“I would like to express support and congratulate council for considering this notice of motion,” Patricia Sinnott said, approaching the microphone from the gallery.

“This is a topic I raised twice to previous councils, and it has landed on deaf ears. So I am very pleased to see you considering it now.

“It's a big detraction to our community, and there's no reason buildings should sit vacant.”

