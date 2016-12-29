Port Hope may rename trail sector

PORT HOPE -

Mayor Bob Sanderson responded positively to the proposal at last week's Port Hope council meeting to rename a stretch of the Ganaraska Trail after two of its pioneers.

While the agenda had called for the presentation by Rita Zeran (past president of th4 Pine Ridge Hiking Club) and Stan Muldoon (its current president) to be received for information purposes, Sanderson went for a different motion entirely — to convey the information to staff for follow-up and recommendations.

The Ganaraska Hiking Club is one of nine clubs that belong to the Ganaraska Hiking Trail Association, Zeran said.

The Ganaraska Trail began in 1968, starting along the riverside in Port Hope and connecting eventually to the Bruce Trail.

“It was the work of many people, but none more than its co-founders Jack Goering and Pat Lawson,” she said.

Both passed away in June, she added, but their commitment and dedication to the project was unsurpassed. And both were able, last fall, to attend the plaque acknowledging their work that was unveiled to mark the Port Hope terminus of the trail.

Muldoon reminded council that Lawson was a dedicated environmentalist, well known for her passionate commitment to the well-being of her family and community.

Goering was a dedicated educator at Trinity College School, inspiring hundreds of young people.

When they read of Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher's remarks that a portion of the trail be renamed in their honour, Muldoon said, they wanted to carry through on that.

This would be the 1.5-km. section along the east side of the Ganaraska River between Barrett and Jocelyn streets.

“This section is presently a Port Hope municipal trail maintained by the municipality in co-operation with our group,” Muldoon said.

“It's also part of the Ganaraska Trail, which is very popular with residents and visitors because of its quiet beauty and access to the river.”

Both families support the idea and, if it is approved, hope for an official ceremony during the Canada 150 year, with appropriate signage at both ends.

Councillor Jeff Lees wondered if some thought had been given to renaming two different sections of trail to honour both Lawson and Goering individually.

Muldoon said that a single portion of trail for both was appropriate under the circumstances, as it was a joint project.

The idea began in 1967, when Lawson was president of the Willow Beach Field Naturalists and they had a guest speaker from the Bruce Trail. Goering became president the following year, and proposed the formal establishment of the Ganaraska Trail Association.

“I see it very much as a joint project. They were very involved together in this,” Muldoon said.

