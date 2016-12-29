Plans abound for a landmark year in Cobourg

This is the third of four stories about plans for Cobourg 2017 in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

COBOURG — As the Cobourg 2017 year winds down, a few familiar events can still be anticipated.

The third annual Bike Up Northumberland is planned for Sept. 9, for example, and the Harvest Festival has a tentative Sept. 16 date.

The annual Cobourg Day — typically a celebration with open houses, free transit and the naming of a young Mayor for a Day — will take place Oct. 30.

In November, the Remembrance Day parade is Nov. 11 and the Santa Claus parade on Nov. 19. And organizers of the Christmas Magic Lighting Up Ceremony on Nov. 24 are promising a 150 theme.

A Dec. 15 Early Canadian Christmas event hosted by the Victoria Hall Volunteers is an evening of heritage food and entertainment with a 150 theme. And First Night, as always, is celebrated Dec. 31.

Other projects are planned over the course of this significant year, including a Paint The Town Red initiative that encourages such touches as planting red and white flowers and putting Canadian flags on display. As well as being patriotic, it could pay off big in the Communities In Bloom competition.

The library will launch a 150 Challenge, challenging the community over 150 days to read as many Canadian books as they can from a list of significant ones that they will release. There will be prizes.

• The Cobourg Museum Foundation — whose theme for its 2017 exhibit is yet to be announced — is putting together a book called The Story of Canada's History and delivering it to more than 1,000 residents' mailboxes in Cobourg.

• A Cobourg 2017 team is researching the history of more than 27 sports (including the stories of local Olympians and such stellar teams as the Galloping Ghosts football team that won national championships) for an exhibit at the Cobourg Community Centre, with details to be announced.

• The Cobourg and East Northumberland branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario is placing signs outside all buildings and houses that were standing within the town limits in 1867. The signs will say, “We were here in 1867,” and photographs and historical information will be linked with each building on an on-line map. The hope is that an amazing walking or biking tour of these buildings can be created.

• Details are yet to be announced on several projects, including a free concert in May called Celebrating SONG in Canada (courtesy of the children of the Songs of a New Generation program) and a program called 150 Famous Cultural Shakespeare Scenes.

• The ARTSTOWN Cobourg project will see the empty storefronts in downtown Cobourg become pop-up galleries.

Don't forget to take the opportunity to enjoy this variety of activities and observances — and to drop into Victoria Hall to sign the 2017 Guest Book that will be set up in the lobby.

The final story of the series will look at how you or your group can plan an event for 2017.

