Park Theatre sale is good news: Cobourg planner

COBOURG -

The sale of the Park Theatre is good news for Cobourg, manager of planning Rob Franklin said Wednesday.

The former movie theatre at 60 King St. E. long ago replaced the nearby Dutch Oven location as the town's cinema and, for decades, was a popular destination for all ages. It fell into disuse when the movie theatre at Northumberland Mall opened, and was remodelled as a nightclub and, later, a performing-arts centre.

As reported Wednesday in Northumberland Today, former owner Rocky Varcoe confirmed the sale of the Park Theatre to a Toronto-based buyer. The sale was finalized Dec. 23. Varcoe said he is not sure what the new owner will do with the building.

“I am pretty certain it will not be a theatre or performing-arts centre of any kind,” Varcoe said, adding that he was very disappointed the town didn't step up and purchase the building.

The Park was part of the agenda at council's August meeting, when Varcoe's lawyer asked for a break on $135,000 in unpaid taxes. It was denied, and treasurer Ian Davey said that the town had begun legal steps to collect. If the taxes remained unpaid at the end of May 2017, the town could seize the property and sell it to recoup.

Director of planning and development Glenn McGlashon said at the August meeting they were working with Varcoe to ensure the deserted building would not go below a minimum structural soundness, a special concern with its leaky roof. If Varcoe did not co-operate, McGlashon said, the town could have the work done and add the costs to his tax arrears.

A basic rule governing any real-estate transaction would apply to this one, Franklin said Wednesday — a clear title must be conveyed. This means addressing tax arrears and structural deficiencies (like the roof work) which have been registered on title.

This would have to mean some kind of deadline to fix the roof will have been set, with either Varcoe or the purchaser taking care of that particular challenge. Regardless of whom, Franklin said, the town still has the authority to get the work done and charge for the cost if that deadline comes and goes without the work being completed.

The town's planning department has long consulted with prospective purchasers (on a confidential basis) about the building, its condition, their plans for it. Franklin cannot comment at this time on what the actual purchaser may have in mind, but said the town has always tried to be as supportive as possible.

“Obviously we want to see something happening on that property. Having it sit empty and water coming in could make it next to impossible to have something happen for that building and have it brought back,” he said.

Its zoning is MC — Main Street Commercial, “one of our broadest zoning downtown for commercial activities like the rest of King Street.”

This might mean a business on the ground floor, but it could also mean expanding the loft level for offices, apartments or condos.

And even beyond municipal approval, the heritage building would have to conform to standards from the heritage planners office as additions are made, windows put in and so on.

This does not mean the building must conform to Victorian-era guidelines, Franklin said, but with the unique guidelines that apply to its own architecturally significant era.

As McGlashon explained in August, the building is an example of Art Moderne (or Machine Age) architecture, a style seen in buildings constructed between 1930 and 1950 — a time when Art Deco elements remained, but buildings were designed for the masses an executed in a way that was very streamlined in construction and appearance.

“We would definitely commit the owner of that building to protect and follow those guidelines for a more modern building with its own architectural significance,” Franklin said.

He recalled that Friends of the Park Theatre began urging the town to take on the building in the summer of 2015. But any time the town looks at that kind of thing, he said, financial considerations must play a part in the decision.

“The town typically is not a real-estate developer. We can try to facilitate transactions sometimes with some of our service groups, as we have in the past,” he said — citing the YMCA building and Lions Community Centre as examples.

These partnerships took place at a time when there were provincial programs to help with funding, Franklin said.

“This was more challenging and, as I understand it, needing more information.”

The town required a financial plan from an outside group on the rehabilitation and operation of the Park. This information was never provided to council's satisfaction.

To take on such a challenging financial commitment without that information would not have been an acceptable risk, as Cobourg's taxpayers (not to mention the Cobourg Taxpayers Association) must surely recognize.

- with files from Pete Fisher

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith