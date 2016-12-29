GRAFTON -

Foote Notes have arrived, detailing January events at the Grafton's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 580 (the Lt. Col. John W. Foote VC CD branch).

The first event of 2017 is the Jan. 1 New Year's Day levee. Everyone is invited to drop in that afternoon for a light lunch (and possibly some entertainment).

The first weekend in 2017 will see the branch represented at two events — zone-level darts in Trenton Jan. 7 and seniors' darts in Frankford Jan. 8. Darts continues to be big news Jan. 15, when the branch's dart-night gang will host their counterparts from Port Hope (you are welcome to cheer on your side between noon and 5 p.m.).

Everyone is also invited Jan. 20 for their big Robbie Burns Dinner, with food, dancers and sing-alongs to celebrate one of Scotland's most important literary figures whose famous often-humourous songs and poetry live on. Tickets are $15 per person, available at the bar.

Other January fun includes:

• Moonshot euchre and roast-beef dinner Jan. 14 — This takes place the second Saturday each month. Register at noon for euchre, and play from 1 to 4 p.m. The $5 registration includes prizes and 50-50 draws. Then stay on for the dinner, offering roast beef, gravy, potato, vegetables, bun and dessert with coffee and tea. It's $12 per person, and everyone is welcome.

• Seniors lunch Jan. 18 — This takes place the third Wednesday of the month, with lunch at noon (by donation) and euchre to follow.

• Moonshot euchre Jan. 22 — On the fourth Sunday of each month, register for euchre at noon, and play from 1 to 4 p.m. The $5 registration includes prizes, 50-50 draws, sandwiches, coffee and tea.

A sneak peek ahead to February reminds you to mark your calendars for the Feb. 5 country jam session, the Feb. 11 moonshot euchre and roast-beef dinner, the Feb. 15 seniors' lunch and euchre, and the Feb. 26 moonshot euchre.

Don't forget the regular weekly events:

• Darts are played Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

• Moonshot euchre is played Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at $3 per person, and everyone is welcome.

• Friday Night Supper is put together by volunteers most Fridays at $7 per person. The menu is always a surprise (check Facebook, Twitter or the website for the menu), and everyone always has a good time.

Special events aside, branch hours are usually 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays as well as Saturdays, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays, and closed Sundays and Mondays.

Located at 10240 County Rd. 2, west of Grafton, the 2,100-sq.-ft. Legion hall is available to rent for wedding receptions, family events and other functions. It is licensed by the ACGO for 137 people (and 51 in the member lounge).

The $175 pricing is all-inclusive, covering taxes, tables and chairs, bar access, and set-up (the space can be configured to suit your needs). Call the branch at 905-349-2148 to discuss your booking.

The ladies' auxiliary is available for catering upon request, at additional cost. Contact Helen Massey (905-372-2639) for details on providing your event with lunch, supper or snacks.

There is free WiFi at the branch for your phone, tablet or computer — just ask the bartender for the password.

You can keep up to date with the branch by liking them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/rcl 580) or following them on Twitter (@rcl580).

You can also visit http://www.rcl580.ca and, while you are there, subscribe to Foote Notes. Look in the right sidebar for the Subscribe to our Mailing List box, enter your name and e-mail address, and click on the Subscribe button.