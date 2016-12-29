Ganaraskals honour Barbershopper of the Year

PORT HOPE -

Along with installing a new executive and celebrating the year with a pot-luck supper earlier this month at the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority Hall, the Ganaraska Chordsmen declared Rick Faulkner their Barbershopper of the Year.

According to the press release the group issued, this is the highest honour the group can bestow.

In the two and a half years since the Chordsmen (also known as the Ganaraskals) were organized, Faulkner has taken on the jobs of public relations, membership and communications — and has seen the chorus grow from 10 enthusiasts to a chorus of almost 30 men who enjoy the delights of four-part harmony in the barbershop style.

“Rick has handed out pamphlets, talked the ears off of anyone who would listen and made the chorus well known in the area,” the announcement said.

“For over a year, he has co-hosted a radio show (A Cappella Fellas) with 89.7 FM station manager Jim Glover to promote the chorus in the community.”

The press release attributed Faulkner's success to his infectious smile and enthusiastic approach to life.

A barbershopper for 47 years (having sung with many choruses in Ontario), he was the driving force behind the Chordsmen's first major show last May — and soon afterwards began working on their 2017 show, which will take place May 20 at Port Hope's Capitol Theatre.

The group resumes its Tuesday meetings Jan. 10. They gather from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. in the music room at the Terry Fox Public School (1065 Riddell Ave., Cobourg), and welcome men of all ages who like to sing and can carry a tune.

For more information, contact Faulkner at goldenthroat@hotmail.com or call 289-829-0901.