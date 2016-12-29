HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Last week's Hamilton Township council meeting brought out a number of questions — some entirely unexpected — that surround the issue of regulating large-scale firewood-processing operations.

Planning co-ordinator Sandra Stothart delivered her own report, noting that complaints had been received for one such operation. The property owner in that case got a site-specific zoning amendment to make his large-scale firewood operation legal.

“Questions and complaints have come up, and I have been looking into a generalized zoning amendment,” Stothart said.

“This particular amendment will not address small-scale operations or, if you will, mom-and-pop operations — people who cut firewood for themselves and their families for their own personal use. This is for large-scale quasi-industrial operations only.”

This is a matter not addressed in any current bylaw, Stothart added, so these large-scale operations are considered not-permitted at this time.

Specifics she suggested are:

• A maximum area of operations of 1.5 acres — and only one operation per parcel of land, not one operation for every 1.5 acres in a parcel.

• Minimum of 1,200-ft. setback from front lot line.

• Minimum of 1,000-ft. setback from rear lot line.

• Minimum of 165-ft. Setback from side lot lines.

• Berms or buffers between operations and incompatible features like watercourses.

Such an operation would not be permitted in a settlement area, Stothart said, and noise bylaws would apply.

“The Provincial Policy Statement appears to be in support of such a zoning amendment, and the township Official Plan also supports this kind of amendment,” she continued.

“Small-scale operations probably would not be regulated and, at the end of the day, I am not proposing regulations for small-scale.”

Mary Anne Cooper lives in a house that faces the side of one of these operations which, given the parameters proposed, puts the operation uncomfortably close to her front door.

Basically, Cooper said, it's a retail operation with people coming and going constantly and taking farmland out of production.

“It's a loss of property value, quality of life, wear and tear on the roads,” she listed.

“I prefer to see this dealt with on an ad hoc basis, rather than a general bylaw that it could be allowed anywhere.”

Randy Bowman, who owns such an operation, agreed that each situation should be judged on its merits.

Bowman's operation, which turns out about 100 cords of wood a year, is screened from the road, and he has never had a noise complaint. The half-load bylaws in his area are respected, he said, so there's no wear and tear on the roads. And he recycles and composts his waste.

Mayor Mark Lovshin suggested that the idea of considering each situation could make it a matter for site-plan regulations.

“This is our first kick at it. We are here to listen to what the public has to say,” Lovsin said.

“Not many of us here cut wood,” he allowed, noting that only Councillors Bill Cane and Scott Jibb have that kind of experience.

“We are really looking for public input to see where we end up.”

“It shouldn't be a blanket thing,” former councillor Donna Cole insisted.

“Who knows how things will change? Who knows about the emerald ash borer?”

Jibb said getting the definition of large-scale operation down pat is vital to any prospective regulation.

He objected, for example, to defining it as an operation that uses a loader and a cutter. These are vague terms, as each of these machines can come in a variety of capabilities.

“Obviously, the guy that has $200,000 to $300,000 tied up in equipment is going to be large-scale. The guy who has $7,000 or $8,000 tied up in a tractor-driven cutter would probably have been small-scale,” Jibb suggested.

Cane remarked that enormous amounts of wood can be processed using just a couple of chainsaws, and suggested that the amount of wood produced (as opposed to the equipment used) should be part of the definition.

“I think it's a simple definition,” Woods said — “if you process over 50 cords of wood for sale, that's large.”

“Fifty cords is substantially more than any one person needs for any one house,” Jibb agreed, pointing out that his own house uses five to six cords in a winter.

“If one individual does 50 cords, chances are some if that is being sold.”

Jibb is also of the opinion that small-scale operations must also be regulated — if for no other reason than to ensure they are protected.

“We have to address them all at the same time, or else we are not going to have anything at the end of the day.”

“Where I am hoping we are going to go with this is to make a bylaw that is all-inclusive so we don't have anybody out of business but bring them all into the bylaw so we can restrict things like the noise bylaw,” Cane said,

“For large-scale operations, we would need to be site-specific. There's a lot more people out there cutting firewood than I think we realize. I am not trying to restrict them or put them out of business in any way, but there's a lot more of that activity going on than we are aware of.”

Lovshin suggested striking a committee that will have Cane and Jibb work with planning staff to thrash out some of these issues, with a view to presenting a good bylaw in the new year. Cane and Jibb accepted the assignment.

“I would suggest putting it on a road tour and looking at a couple of them. Some of us are not familiar with wood-cutting and -processing, and we need to look at some of these operations,” Woods suggested.

Lovshin agreed that would be helpful in making the bylaw the best one for the township.

“It will be interesting reading when it comes back,” he predicted.

