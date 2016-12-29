Finlay honoured for Book Clubs for Inmates

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Carol Finlay may be going to Queen's Park in the new year to be invested into the Order of Ontario, but she's not prepared to take sole credit for the accomplishment which drew the favourable attention of the advisory committee making the decisions.

Finlay was cited for the organization she started in 2009, Book Clubs For Inmates, which works to introduce literacy and communications skills among the populations of penal institutions across the country.

“I think there are about 80 to 90 volunteers doing this, and they do all the heavy lifting,” the Hamilton Township resident said in a recent interview after the announcement.

“They are really amazing, and I really share it with them. That's really how I feel. It's a great tribute to their commitment.

“Some of them have been with me from the very, very beginning, almost eight years ago. They go in monthly, they read the books, they give out tons of kindness and encouragement to the men and women inside. It's really a tribute to this wonderful, wonderful lot of volunteers right across the country,” she declared.

“We are in 27 prisons across the country, 28 in February. We are in most of them now, really, including two Aboriginal healing lodges which Corrections Services Canada run in conjunction with the elders on the reserve. These are in very remote locations, but they are extraordinary places.

“We have, as well, Correctional Service Canada staff who go way beyond the call of duty to support us. We have a number of librarians who are coming in on their spare time outside of work to support our book clubs.”

It's quite a network of people, and many of them have been calling, writing and e-mailing her to convey congratulations. She is responding to each one to say she shares the honour with him or her.

“But I feel very humbled by so much wonderful support and people who are as committed as I am to the project,” Finlay said.

The Northumberland area — where she has one of her book clubs, specifically at the medium-security Warkworth Institution — has been home for more than a year now, after she and her husband Bryan fell in love with the area. They looked around for a year or two, and settled on a place in Hamilton Township close to friends they have made over the years.

It's not a retirement home, however. She continues to be full-time executive director of Book Clubs For Inmates and, of course, her other vocation.

“I am an Anglican priest, an that's something that happens until the day you die,” she said.

Along with the people she works with, Finlay said that the success of her program has also been a result of the care they take in choosing the right books.

The idea is not to give them just any old selection they want — otherwise, they might never leave the science-fiction or pulp-fiction genres.

“We push them a bit into literary fiction and non-fiction, like the latest Margaret Atwood,” she said.

Lawrence Hill's The Book of Negroes proved very popular, she added. Other authors who have been well received include Terry Fallis and Robert Hough.

They also try to get books from the Indigenous community, such as Richard Wagamese's Keeper 'n' Me and Thomas King's The Inconvenient Indian.

“We like books that are about overcoming challenges in life, and that have a lot of hope for the future,” Finlay said.

The latest hit among her book clubs is Colin Campbell's Free Days With George, based on a time in the author's life when he was personally devastated and adopted a rescue dog — a big Newfoundland named George. In the end, they healed each other.

Campbell even took the time to visit with club members, she said.

In some cases, the organization's volunteers are now reading the books, writing up reviews, offering up the list and letting the club members make the selections.

Many of Finlay's earliest participants have earned their release and are making their way outside of the walls of a penal institution, and she does hear from many of them.

“Most of them are doing very well,” she said.

“One fellow went back in and back out, and I learned sometimes it takes awhile to get their heads around what it's like out there and how to get away from crime and how to start to live a proper life — the women as well. I think it's more difficult for them to come outside. Many of them don't have enough education or any skills,” she said.

“These fellows are still part of us. It warms your heart — they work so hard, they try so hard. Most of them made a horrific mistake in their late teens. They haven't had good home lives, they haven't had good mentoring. We try to fill in the gaps as much as we can.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith