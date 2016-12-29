Fergusons serve up Christmas feast in Colborne

COLBORNE -

Wrangling Christmas dinner for about 50 is business-as-usual for whatever member of Colborne's huge Ferguson clan is hosting in any given year.

When it was Darryl's turn last year, he decided to go for something even bigger, and invite members of the community to share the food and fellowship.

Even though hosting duties have rotated on to another Ferguson this year, Darryl welcomed most of the family back to the Colborne Legion again this year for Christmas dinner, along with a sizeable contingent from the community.

Interviewed a few weeks back, Darryl explained that he grew up in Colborne, and the people have been behind him all those years in good times and bad. He thought the season of giving was a good time to give back.

“Last year went so well, everyone wanted us to do it again,” his daughter Andrea said.

Dressed in green and red as she surveyed people entering the beautifully decorated hall, with snowflakes and chandeliers of Christmas ornaments hanging from the ceiling, she estimated they had twice as many RSVPs this year than last year.

In the end, the eight tables seating eight people each were almost completely full.

As Fergusons (and friends of Fergusons) worked in the kitchen and trotted out big trays for the serving table, family friend Gillian Allen stood at the door to greet everyone. She came in from Kitchener for last year's dinner, and was happy to be back.

“This is really nice for them to do. They put a lot of work into this,” she said.

In addition to Darryl, she gives a lot of credit to his mother Gail.

“She does all kinds of stuff — the woman never stops,” she declared.

Allen ushered in guests and pointed them to the coffee, telling them to sit anywhere. The tables were all decked in red cloths, with alternating red and green placemats, festive centrepieces and small boxes of Lindor chocolates for everyone.

The Legion's cash bar was also open, with a wooden box in which guests could show their appreciation with a donation to the Colborne Legion food bank.

As dinner time approached, Allen wheeled around a cart to offer everyone a drink of water, tomato juice, lemonade or chocolate milk. Then Darryl Ferguson welcomed everyone officially.

“Merry Christmas,” he began.

“Thank you so much for coming here today. Me and my family are very honoured to have you.”

With the official welcome out of the way, guests lined up to have their plates heaped with turkey, ham, turnip, squash, mixed vegetables, corn, stuffing, rolls and gravy.

When he could take a break, Darryl said he had been at the Legion since 9 a.m. to get it all started.

“I would say six hours a day to do this,” he guessed.

“And we have to do dishes too. Make that an eight-hour day.”

“It's easier when we all work together,” his daughter remarked.

Looking around, his mother said they were missing a few grandchildren (though, in fairness, two are in Australia).

Gail is grateful for how everyone gets behind them in their efforts. The Legion donates the hall, for instance. And though her daughter Rhonda Cunningham could not be present, friends of hers sent along trays of goodies — one from LeeAnn Jones Dunn and one from Cobourg Collegiate Institute teacher Tracey Bath (the creations from the students in her cooking class).

“A lady came in with a big tray today — I don't even know who she was,” Gail said.

But the bulk of the work is their own, as is the bulk of the expense.

“I save my change all year, and I got 400-and-some-odd dollars,” she said.

She also makes a $100 donation to each of her five children that they can give to a charity. A couple of them support the Humane Society, but the others support the Christmas dinner.

“We are beyond giving gifts,” she said.

“Christmas is for the young kids, more than anything,” Andrea agreed.

“As we get older, we enjoy this kind of thing more. Last year was one of the best Christmases we have had in years, and this one is even better.”

The Legion food bank could say the same. People attending last year's dinner donated $750. This year, they donated $1,056.

As the Ferguson friends-and-family gang prepared to clean up, Darryl surveyed the room happily.

“I love it when it's all done, and everyone's full and happy,” he said.

Gail confessed to only one problem.

“I heard from some people who said they would have come, but they thought it was just for needy people,” she said.

“We have got to get the word out — everyone is welcome.”

