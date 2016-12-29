CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Over $1.4-million in insurance claims have been filed against Cramahe Township council since 2007.

While the last two years have been relatively quiet, there have been two auto claims totaling $32,500 in the past year.

The claims are divided into four categories.

Liability counts for the most dollars claimed: $591,763. That is broken down as follows: three claims totalling $70,412 in 2009-10; $246,674 for two claims in 2011-12; $81,392 for two claims in 20012-13; $137,803 for two claims in 2013-14; and $55,482 for one claim in 2014-15.

Under property buildings/content for claims totaling $561,683 in the last 10 years, most was incurred in 2010-11 when a fire at the north works yard resulted in a $556,029 claim; one in 2007-08 for $3,350; and one in 2008-09 for $2,304.

Under the automobile claims section, a total $179,039 in claims have been filed in the last 10 years with the bulk in the year 1020-11 for $143,694 for four claims; two claims in 2007-08 totalling $2,705, one in 2008-09 for $140; and two claims totalling $32,500 this year.

For errors and omission claims, the total is $95,094 over the past 10 years: one for $66,395 in 2008-09; one for $18,499 in 2011-12; and one for $10,200 in 2013-14.

The grand total of all insurance claims against Cramahe Township over the past 10 years is $1,427,579.