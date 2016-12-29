Cramahe council briefs

Whiterock Estate lot now owned by Cramahe

Cramahe Township now owns another “piece of Canada.”

Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, unscrupulous spectulators bought up large tracts of land in rural Northumberland County, marked them off into squares and sold them under the slogan “Own a Piece of Canada.” Many bought land-locked property with no hope of it ever being zoned for any sort of development.

Over the years, many original purchasers simply walked away, leaving unpaid taxes owing.

This past June, Cramahe Township put a Whiterock property up for sale for tax arrears of $4,668.95 (includes taxes owed, penalty, interest and tax sales fees)— but there were no bids received. The fees to sell the property amounted to $3,444,63 so the township is using $2,500 set aside for tax sales to offset the cost.

So Cramahe is now transferring ownership of the small parcel of land north of Telephone Rd. in Lot 16 to itself — and writing off $4,668.95 less the provincial and education taxes owed.

Affordable housing bylaw passed

A new Affordable Housing Facilities Bylaw has been drafted by Cramahe Township to coincide with Northumberland County.

The bylaw will allow development of any affordable housing projects the county may receive funding for so they are established as municipal housing facilities under the Municipal Act.

It also allows for taxation of the affordable housing properties at the single vs. multi-tax rate, once contribution agreements have been established with Northumberland County. This is a requirement of the provincial government.

The new bylaw updates a 2007 version.

- Mandy Martin