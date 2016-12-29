Contemplating the new year

“Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break. And all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world awaits in darkness for the light that is you.”

Linda Hutsell-Manning’s Christmas letter to me ended with this quotation by American author L.R. Knost. Its encouraging message resonated with me. I knew I could find a place for it in this end-of-year column.

A few days ago I was in Ten Thousand Villages in downtown Cobourg, The Little Book of African Wisdom caught my eye. Thinking it might be helpful, I purchased it. A Swahili proverb I found in the tiny volume reminds us to be humble; and that there is room for everyone to make a difference in the world: “It is not necessary to blow out the other person’s lantern to let yours shine.”

Again, some optimism for the New Year.

December 16 was the last rehearsal of 2016 for the Corktown Fiddlers. I often chat with guitarist Les Manley before I leave. Our mutual love of animals and music leads to thought-provoking conversations. That day his comments made such an impression on me that I e-mailed him a few days later and asked him to expand on his thoughts. I had this pre-New Year column in mind. Two days before Christmas I received his reply, a thoughtful and articulate mini-essay that deserves to be read by more than just me. With a bit of editing, here it is:

“During the recent US presidential election, many of us, regardless of our political views, were shocked by the crude, intolerant, sexually demeaning and racially tinged language that rained down on us day after day. Its full-throated acceptance by a large swath of Americans was disheartening, if not frightening. Stories of it spilling over into Canada make one wonder where it is all leading.

“We can look to throw blame: obvious economic disparity that enflames envy and resentment, much of reality TV, the amoral relationship between money and politics or as a reaction to political correctness. But where does blame get us?

“We owe it to ourselves to learn to be more respectful of each other; to practise compassion and to recognize how much we have to be thankful for. When we talk of building bridges instead of walls, respect, compassion and thankfulness are the materials we can use. Those aren’t rules or regulations set by some government. They are personal, but universal, values.”

He adds that we should choose to live our lives in a positive way. Instead of being critical and bitter, let’s show our fellow human beings empathy and understanding. Be grateful that our homes are safe and that we have enough food to sustain us; and share our blessings with those less fortunate. That will go a long way toward creating an atmosphere of tolerance, stability and peace. By making someone’s day a little brighter, we can feel good about them... and ourselves.

We should also extend this good will to all of the earth’s creatures and to the planet itself. Let’s make 2017 the year we get serious about protecting our natural environment.

On Boxing Day I did a cryptogram puzzle, the solution to which was a short but profound statement by Abraham Lincoln. It’s as relevant today as it was more than a century and a half ago. It could, and perhaps should be, the rallying cry for the upcoming year: “I am very little inclined on any occasion to say anything unless I hope to produce some good by it.”

Are you listening, Donald Trump?

