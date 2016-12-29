Colborne drinking water system tested

COLBORNE -

Colborne’s drinking water system has passed a provincial government review done this past October.

Well 1 at 321 Purdy Rd. operates on a standby basis, only when Well 2 is not in service. A new third well is still not in service.

The Colborne drinking water system has 1,001 connections, 114 hydrants and 111 main valves. There is a treated water storage tank, located on 220 Hurley Road, having a storage capacity of 2,342 cubic meters.

Distribution piping runs from each well directly to a common feeder main that supplies the community. The distribution system consists of 2-, 4-, 6-, 8- and 10-inch diameter water mains. The older mains are cast iron, while newer mains are ductile iron or PVC.

The Colborne water is disinfected with liquid sodium hypochlorite solution and iron sequestering with sodium silicate. Completion of the system upgrades in 2002 included the installation of a 215 meters serpentine pipe, 450 mm in diameter, in order to provide sufficient chlorine contact time. Continuous online analyzers monitor treat water for turbidity and chlorine residual prior to discharge to the distribution system. Magnetic flow meters monitor raw water taken from each well.