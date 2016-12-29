The Town of Cobourg has a variety of free events as the new year draws near.

The Mayor's Skating Party takes place tonight, an opportunity to join Mayor Gil Brocanier and members of council for some free skating at the Bowl in the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.). This runs from 7 to 8 p.m., and donations of non-perishable food items for Fare Share food bank are much appreciated.

First Night celebrations on Saturday, Dec. 31 offer fun for all ages on New Year's Eve from 7 to 10 p.m.

Outdoor activities begin at the Rotary Harbourfront Park, where — weather permitting — skating will take place at the rink to the music of a DJ. The rink is also the pick-up point for horse-drawn wagon rides through the downtown and through the more than 100,000 lights and many festive displays for the Christmas Magic celebration along the Esplanade and waterfront.

The evening concludes at 10 p.m. with fireworks over the harbour.

On Jan. 1, celebrate the arrival of 2017 at the Mayor's New Year levee from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (55 King St. W.). It will be a special celebration, as the year of Canada's 150th anniversary dawns.

The room will be banked with beautiful red poinsettias from the town greenhouse, and festive music will come from the red-jacketed members of the Concert Band of Cobourg. Christmas cake comes courtesy of Weston Bakery, and the Dutch Oven will provide light refreshments.