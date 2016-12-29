Atom Ice Dogs win Norwood tournament

The Baltimore Ice Dogs atom rep team recently won the 'A' final at the Norwood hockey tournament. Pictured are: (front) goaltender Reece Herman; (middle) Zane MacLeod, Caleb Rightmyer, Keagan Grycko, Hunter Hogg; (back) Zander Herman, Ben Ivatt, Carter Moore, Myles Klassen, Ben Hansen as well as the staff (from left) trainer Shawn Herman, coach Mike Ivatt, manager Ed Hogg (Manager) and assistant coach Paul Moore. Absent from photo: Ashton Gorveatt and assistant trainer Mike Gorveatt.