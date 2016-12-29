Another knit-a-thon planned for Jan. 14 in Cobourg

COBOURG -

In light of the 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games being held in Northumberland County, scarves are being knitted as a symbol of a united community that supports the upcoming event.

The goal is to have approximately 1,000 handmade scarves ready to be distributed to coaches and athletes at the opening ceremonies of the Games. Another knit-a-thon is planned in Cobourg to help reach the goal.

The inspiration to make scarves came from the 2016 Special Olympics in Newfoundland where nearly 3,000 scarves were made for participants.

The first knit-a-thon was on Nov. 19 with about 20 participants, 100 finished scarves donated and a number of scarves started.

So far, organizers have 533 scarves completed and need to have the rest completed by Feb. 15.

Guidelines for the scarves include: 65-plus inches, including the fringe, six to seven inches wide, and any design or pattern, using any combination of medium to dark green or blue, with white accents or lettering of “Cobourg 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.”

When asked why knit scarves specifically for the event, special events chair for the knit-a-thon Marg Allison said: “Just because it’s a winter event and scarves can make you feel welcome and comfortable.”

The next knit-a-thon is Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Cobourg Community Centre and you must pre-register by calling Alyssa Bevan, event assistant, at 905-372-7371 ext: 8404 or e-mail at abevan@cobourg.ca.

For those interested, but unsure of how to knit, there will be lessons available for new knitters.

When registering, Bevan says to specify whether or not you are bringing your own materials or need to use some that can be provided.

Refreshments will also be available for participants.

If you are unable to attend, but wish to donate materials or scarves, contact Bevan by e-mail or phone for more information on when to drop them off.

For any further information about the Ontario 55+ Winter Games, go to www.2017cobourg55wintergames.com.