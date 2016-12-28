Ketch's Korner delivers 120 Christmas dinners

COBOURG -

What started out as a simple gesture of goodwill at Christmas has carried on into its third year.

Melissa Dale is the owner of Ketch’s Korner on University Avenue in Cobourg and since the store opened she and her family have been getting together on Christmas Eve to prepare dinners for those that may not get one.

Dale has been married for 20 years to her husband Randy and between the couple they have three grown children – Dustin, Katie and Stacey.

After preparing 12 Christmas dinners in the first year, the number increased to 65 in the second year and 120 that were handed out this year.

The list of recipients is developed through customers, who know of people, and social agencies along with emergency service including police, fire and paramedics. It includes seniors or other adults who are alone for Christmas and don’t really need an entire turkey.

“A lot of people don’t even know we were coming,” said Dale as she sat at the counter with 10 turkeys cooking on Christmas Eve.

With her children now grown up, cooking the dinners are a way to give back.

Dale recalled the first time she went out delivering with her daughter Katie Gordon, who reluctantly with her mother's urging delivered a dinner to a senior living alone.

Gordon admits she might not have understood the true meaning of the dinner – until she returned to the car 15 minutes later. She got in the car and relayed to her mother how grateful the senior was for the meal and the conversation.

“People have cried when we bring them dinner,” Dale said.

The dinners, which include turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and dessert, are put into individual packages and are delivered throughout Christmas Day.

It’s like clockwork how they have the deliveries down to a time, including for different shifts of emergency services.

Each year, as it grows, customers freely donate to the event.

This year, GPI (Graphic Packaging International Inc.) donated 16 turkeys.

“The support is overwhelming,” Dale said. “Everyone wants to be part of it.”

Over 60 people have donated to help out. The rough numbers of food are 200 pounds of turkey, 100 pounds of potatoes, 50 pounds of carrots and so on.

The family even has it worked out how many turkeys (10) they can cook at once on the different fuses.

While most families are together opening presents Christmas Day, the Dale family with the help of customers is pleased to give back to those in the community, hoping to warm hearts with a fresh dinner and a smile.

“Christmas isn't about 'stuff.' It's about family and thinking of others,” Dale said.

The Cobourg Fire Department staff, who were working Christmas Day, were certainly grateful.

“As much as we’re working, that family gives up their Christmas day for us,” said Captain Mark Diminie. “They are doing it voluntarily and it means that much more to us and other emergency services.

“And it was a delicious meal,” he added.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher