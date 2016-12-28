Free skating available at local arenas

The holidays are a great time to lace up your skates and get out on the ice as a number of free skates are available at local arenas.More this week include: at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope from from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; at the Cobourg Community Centre on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for the Mayor's Skate as well as on Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m; at the Baltimore Recreation Centre from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday as well as on Saturday for New Year's Eve (free with food donation) between 7 and 8 p.m; and at the Bewdley Community Centre from 1 to 3p.m. on Thursday.