Cobourg expands Canada Day to Canada Week

This is the second of four stories about plans for Cobourg 2017 in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

COBOURG - In honour of the nation's sesquicentennial year, there will be a full Canada Week in Cobourg as opposed to a single-day celebration.

Instead of Canada Day on July 1, Cobourg is observing a Canada Week July 1 through 8, with fireworks and a parade to welcome it in, and another fireworks display to usher it out.

There's something special each day, organizers promise. That includes the Waterfront Festival from July 1 to 3, the July 4 Confederation Tea with traditional costumes and music (to be held under one of the big tents that was put up for the Waterfront Festival) and the July 5 150 Day.

The 150 Day extends a challenge to establish some special observance along the theme of 150, Cobourg 2017 committee co-chair Peter Delanty recently explained to Cobourg council, and he hopes many businesses and organizations will take it up. Just for the day, for example, maybe you could get into the movies for $1.50 or buy a man's suit downtown for $150.

Other Canada Week excitement includes another world-record attempt by Pastor Kevin Fast, a time capsule, a Cobourg Tartan Day, a Crossen Ore Car Day and an art show at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Music is a strong element of the week, as the Concert Band of Cobourg's Canada 150 Cobourg 2017 CD (with music from that historic period) being debuted on Canada Day, and the Northumberland New Ventures Band debuting a song written for Canada 150 at a free concert (with details to be announced).

That will be a high point of summer in Cobourg during this sesquicentennial year, but there are many other events to look forward to during the sunny season.

In June:

• Organizers of the Cobourg Highland Games (June 16 and 17) promise exciting Canada 150 plans to be announced.

• The Strawberry Social on the Lawn is a June 18 event at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (200 King St. W.) from 1 to 3 p.m., with music and costumes in the styles of 1867.

• June 24 brings Cobourg's first-ever Pride day, and activities planned include a Pride parade.

• Street pianos debut for 2017 on June 26, and will remain in place through Aug. 7. A 150th Birthday piano and three others will express the theme Strong, Proud and Free — Canada (watch for a January call for expressions of interest on this project).

• Canada Day Through The Years is the theme of an exhibit at the Cobourg Public Library from June 30 to July 8, a local-history display of Canada Day in Cobourg through the years.

Starting in July, the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W.) will features a rare collection of prints called Painter's Portraits, 12 prints from the portfolios of 12 of Canada's best-known painters.

Also in July:

• Northumberland Film Sundays celebrates Canada 150 in film, with free movies July 2, July 16, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

• Anne of Green Gables is the way the VOS Theatre is celebrating the year, with productions of this beloved Lucy Maud Montgomery classic running from July 13 to 22 at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall.

• Three much-anticipated elements of summer in Cobourg's Victoria Park are also on in July — Movies on the Beach July 15, Lakeside Antique and Classic Car Show July 16, and the Animals R Us festival July 22.

One big piece of August news is the reopening of Victoria Square (located immediately south of Victoria Hall) after its big development project to make it a more pedestrian-friendly space.

As Councillor Debra McCarthy recently pointed out, this landmark is part of a unique chain — from King Street down Second Street, past Victoria Square and through Rotary Park, there is an unbroken connection between the harbour and the downtown. It really makes the waterfront belong to the community, she said. The big event is scheduled for Aug. 12, and details will be announced.

Also in August:

• Downtown Cobourg's annual Sidewalk Sale and Music Festival runs Aug. 3 to 6.

• Organizers of the Sandcastle Festival Aug. 5 are making plans to create a Cobourg 2017 edition. Also that day, you can enjoy Movies on the Beach.

• James Cockburn Day is always a big celebration in Cobourg. For 2017 (on Aug. 7), it will have special meaning, as Cockburn is one of Canada's Fathers of Confederation. Councillor Debra McCarthy recently remarked that we often hear his name around Cobourg, but she hopes this year people will take the opportunity to learn more about this significant Canadian leader.

• Victoria Park is the scene for Movies On The Beach Aug. 12 and Shakespeare In The Park Aug. 13.

• The Aug. 16 CanoeKayak Canada Western Ontario Division regatta on the Cobourg waterfront includes an exhibit of canoes from 150 years ago (courtesy of the Peterborough Canoe Museum), and the exhibit is open to the public.

• Northumberland Ribfest returns to Victoria Park Aug. 18 to 20.

The next story of the series will look at events scheduled in the fall leading into winter.

