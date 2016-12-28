PORT HOPE -

Municipalities have always managed their assets, but a formalized process has only recently become necessary for any municipality wishing to access provincial and Federal grants.

And as financial analyst Amanda Aasen reported to Port Hope council last week, it is proving quite expensive.

Asset-management planning became a provincial requirement in 2013 in order to receive any provincial funding. The Federal government followed suit in 2016.

Port Hope's original asset-management plan was developed by a consultant working with municipal staff. In 2013, it inventoried such infrastructure assets as bridges, roads, water mains, sanitary and storm sewers, and water and wastewater treatment facilities. The total replacement value was pegged at $286-million.

In 2016, it added remaining assets from works and engineering (vehicles, machinery, equipment, land improvements) as well as other assets of the municipality. The total replacement value was estimated at $563-million.

Long-term planning is based on lifespan, Aasen said. If you're calculating 100 years ahead, for example, something with a 25-year lifespan goes into the 100-year plan four times.

If a sewer built in 1960 has a useful life of 75 years, you'll know it needs renewal in 2035.

Aasen had worked out annual replacement costs over the next 10 years. They range from $8- to $16-million, and average $13.1-million annually.

The most immediate need, which will become a major focus over the next year, is transportation.

“We may be slightly better off or slightly worse off than other municipalities, but all municipalities are in a similar position,” she said.

“We need to be mindful that the funding requirements are greater than originally estimated.”

The goal is that revenue will meet needs. This means finding better and less expensive ways to construct and renew infrastructure, extending the useful life of existing assets and finding ways to increase revenue.

It will not happen overnight, Aasen said.

