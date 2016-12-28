Almost a year after a Trinity United Church sponsorship committee welcomed the first Syrian refugees to the area, the Better Together sponsorship group welcomed a family of five Dec. 20.

Better Together formed last fall, a coalition that combined the forces of the Rotary Club of Cobourg with eight Cobourg-Port Hope churches (Salvation Army Cobourg Community Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Church on the Hill, Cobourg Alliance Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Grace Christian Reformed Church, Grace Evangelical Missionary Church and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church) in hopes of sponsoring seven families.

The first two arrived in February and, only weeks ago, the committee announced that its fundraising goal of $250,000 had been met.

“We are thrilled to announce that everything was confirmed last week, and our Family 3 arrived after a long day of travel on Tuesday, Dec. 20,” Gloria Peters said in her update.

“Dad, mom and three young children were exhausted, but very grateful to be here.”

The team helping Family 3 is now busy helping the new family get settled into temporary accommodations while they search for a permanent home.

“Thank you again for your support! It's all worth it!” Gloria said.

• • •

BALTIMORE — Congratulations to Carson Grimes, the Grade 5 student at Baltimore Public School who wanted to make a difference.

When all the tallies were in, it turns out his big pre-Christmas fundraising campaign brought in $975 that will help children in Tanzania.

Carson was inspired by the World Vision commercials with the talking goat, and he approached teacher Christine Proulx with his wish. Christine introduced him to her former student Kylie Dennis, who will be one of 17 students visiting Tanzania on a Journey of Hope in January. They brainstormed ideas and settled on a few. The resulting four fundraisers brought in big bucks to help — candygrams, a bake sale, a gingerbread-house raffle and a movie-and-pajamas day.

Carson had set a $1,000 goal, so some supportive teachers made up the difference.

Kylie came to the school on movie-and-pajamas day — along with Cobourg Collegiate Institute principal Jeff Kawzenuk, who is putting the final touches on his 10th annual Journey of Hope — and they gratefully accepted the students' amazing gift.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board issues weekly bulletins to keep everyone up-to-date, and their last one before the holidays mentioned two upcoming events.

Cobourg Collegiate institute will hold its International Baccalaureate information night Jan. 11 at 7:30, as well as organizing a Be IB For A Day event Feb. 9 for interested Grade 8 students.

Fun Family Literacy Day celebrations for the whole family will take place Jan. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cobourg's YMCA Northumberland facility.

The newsletter also includes a Hats Off column to applaud special achievements, and several of them are from Northumberland:

• Port Hope High School's Teen Pick Fiction Club ran its first food drive for Fare Share, and brought in 514 food items plus $1,000 in donations.

• Jacqueline van Draanen's Grade 3 French-immersion class at Cobourg's C.R. Gummow Public School once again participated in the national Treats For Toys campaign. Over the past four years, her students have raised more than $1,000 for the Salvation Army Christmas toy drive.

• The student council at Campbellford's Hillcrest Public School sold red and green jujube Grinch Kabobs to raise money for a Buddy Bench.

• • •

