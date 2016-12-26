HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

The attendance at this fall’s presentations by Hamilton Township’s Police Services Board may not have drawn record crowds, but Councillor Gary Woods reported at council last week that they were useful for gathering input.

Woods and fellow councillor Bill Cane hosted sessions in August and September at Cold Springs Memorial Hall, Baltimore Recreation Centre, Bewdley Community Centre and Harwood Hall.

“We found there weren’t a lot of people attending, but the people who did attend — there were complaints we would not have seen before that didn’t fall within the police services board mandate, situations within the town. We have made council aware of them,” Woods said.

He also shared a few examples of issues that arose, such as one-way streets m Bewdley that (some felt) go exactly the wrong way.

People identified some speed limits that seemed out of whack.

“The major one I did find, and Bill and I agree — fire-road signs were out of date. The OPP suggested the best solution was to make these tow-away zones, which has more of an effect,” Woods said.

“They want more community safety zones within the municipality. Unfortunately, a lot of them are county roads, and it’s not clear whether we can initiate safety zones on a county road or we have to request the county to do it.”

The report will be referred to the corporate-services and public-works departments.

