Families get new homes for Christmas

COBOURG -

Since 1998, families have been been moving into their freshly built homes in the Habitat for Humanity Northumberland neighbourhood on Alexandria Drive in Cobourg.

Now, almost 19 years later, the final homes have been completed in that area.

On Thursday, the 49th and 50th homes were dedicated to the Kearns and McLean/Dubeau families.

Although the houses - needing only minor finishing touches - weren’t entirely complete in time for the ceremony, Habitat executive director Meaghan Macdonald said they aimed to officially hand over the keys the following day.

Jenn McLean, one of the new homeowners, said that seeing everything put together inside the home, from the cabinets and floors to the paint colour, was overwhelming.

This is their first home bought together for the McLean/Dubeau family while the Kearns are first-time homeowners.

The families worked with the crews on their homes and their new neighbours’ homes and planned to move in after Christmas.

Both the homes will house a family of four; the Kearns with two teenagers and the McLean/Dubeau’s with two boys a few years younger.

The construction of the homes began in June and the homes were built out of steel, which proved to be more difficult, Macdonald said.

They feature an entirely accessible interior, with wide 36 inch doors and large bathrooms for turning around and manoeuvring.

In attendance for the ceremony Thursday were Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas, MP Kim Rudd, MPP Lou Rinaldi as well as Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO Mark Rodgers.