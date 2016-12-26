Drivers facing impaired charges

Three impaired driving charges were laid prior to the holidays.

Cobourg Police conducted a traffic stop around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16 on George Street near Covert Street.

Police had a brief discussion with the lone driver of the motor vehicle and detected an odour of alcohol coming from her breath. The female driver provided a breath sample into an approved screening device and registered a fail.

Police arrested Katherine Greer, 53, of Cobourg for being over the legal limit. She was transported to the Cobourg station where she provided two breath samples into an approved instrument.

Greer was charged with over 80 milligrams of alcohol to 100 millilitres of blood contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

On Dec. 21, members of the Northumberland detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE program in the hamlet of Castleton.

At 1:36 p.m., an officer observed a grey Volkswagen approaching the area. The driver was found to have been drinking and open liquor was observed in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Brighton detachment for further tests.

As a result of these tests, Joseph Godwin, 54, of Castleton was charged with care and control of a motor vehicle while blood alcohol content exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood and having care and control of a motor vehicle with open liquor container.

Godwin was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg in January.

Dec. 23 at 3:47 a.m., Cobourg Police conducted a traffic stop on King Street West near Durham Street around the former high school location.

Police had a brief discussion with the driver of the motor vehicle and detected an odour of alcohol coming from his breath. The male driver provided a breath sample into an approved screening device and registered a fail.

Police arrested Thomas Merriman, 22, of Cobourg for being over the legal limit. He was transported to the station where he provided two breath samples which registered almost three times the legal limit. Merriman was charged with over 80 milligrams of alcohol 100 millilitres of blood contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.