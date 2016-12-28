Cobourg 2017 events celebrate Canada 150

This is the first of four stories about plans for Cobourg 2017 in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday

COBOURG — Canada 150 is becoming big news, as Jan. 1 of the nation’s sesquicentennial year draws near.

Cobourg is planning its own version, with an amazing string of 2017 events, thanks to its own Cobourg 2017 committee (co-chaired by Nicole Beatty and Peter Delanty).

Banners with the Cobourg 2017 logo (a combination of the town’s usual clock-tower-and-sail design on a colourful background that complements the Canada 150 logo) have been mounted, and the theme of the celebrations is, “Strong, proud and free — celebrating in Cobourg.”

“We are designing 2017 to almost be a 365-day cavalcade of festivals, a whole year dedicated to celebrating Cobourg,” Beatty told Cobourg council Halloween night.

The subcommittees she and Delanty are overseeing include education and community awareness, art and culture, heritage and history, volunteers and community, engagement, marketing, finance, sports and sports history, and Canada Week.

Following their presentation to council, the committee hosted a follow-up media breakfast to provide a more detailed calendar of events.

In many cases, organizers are piggybacking on well-established traditional Cobourg events that will go on in 2017, but adding a 150 theme. For example, the new year always begins with the Mayor’s Levee on Jan. 1 — the 2017 one with have a 150 theme.

Other January events:

• Savoury Celebrations will run from Jan. 24 to 28, also with a 150 theme.

• The Cobourg Public Library (200 Ontario St.) has an art exhibition on Jan. 26, courtesy of their weekly seniors’ colouring program. The Cobourg Colours display will feature 150 pieces of their art.

• The Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) will have many visitors Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, as it hosts a big curling event, the 2017 Men’s Tankard and Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

February events:

• The annual Cobourg Winter Photography contest will result in an exhibit that runs for the entire month. This year’s theme is Strong, Proud and Free — Canada.

• The Cobourg Community Centre hosts the 55+ Winter Senior Games Feb. 21 to 23.

• The Feb. 25 Business Achievement Awards will include a Canada 150 history of business.

March events:

• Waiting for the Parade by Canadian playwright John Murrell is the contribution of Northumberland Players to the year’s festivities, the story of five Canadian prairie women on the home front during the Second World War, doing their bit for the war effort and finding strength in their mutual support. This play won the 1980 Floyd S. Chalmers Canadian Play Award, and you can see it locally March 31 through April 15 at the Firehall Theatre (213 Second St.).

April events:

• Canada 150 — A Portrait in Documentary Film is a free offering April 29 and 30 at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St.). The Marie Dressler Foundation will partner in the effort, which will present a selection of documentaries from the National Film Board, CBC and National Archives of Canada (ranging in length from 15 to 60 minutes) that cover a variety of Canadian content from the past 150 years.

• Images of Canada will be on display at the Cobourg Community Centre April 30, as an annual conference of crafters comes to town and offers a display of rug hooking (and the history of rug hooking in Canada) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May events:

• Northumberland Orchestra and Choir performs Canada 150 — A Celebration May 6 at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), a 7:30 p.m. celebration of Canada’s music from The Hockey Song to arrangements of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah and the 1988 Canadian Olympic theme.

• Also on May 6, 150 Years of Fashion is a fashion show at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (55 King St. W.), modelling costumes from 1867 to the present, hosted by the Victoria Hall Volunteers.

• Players and fans from coast to coast will be in town May 13 to 21 for the RBC Cup hockey event at the Cobourg Community Centre.

• Once Upon A Rocking Chair (May 26 to June 11) is another Northumberland Players contribution to the year’s celebrations, by local playwright Jessica Outram. The Firehall Theatre production tells the tale of three retired sisters and their three grown daughters at their Georgian Bay cottage, drinking wine, reminiscing and making plans – when deep-rooted secrets come to light.

• The Cobourg and District Historical Society presents A Celebration of the Canadian Flag May 30 at Victoria Hall, with a 7 p.m. program by Alison Torrie Lapaire, entertainment and refreshments.

The next story of the series will look at events scheduled during summer.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

twitter.com/NT_cnasmith