One person was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve north of Welcome in the Municipality of Port Hope.

A small Ford pickup with the three people in it was travelling along Grist Mill Road when it went off the roadway and the driver's side door area struck a tree near the 7th Line.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Members of the Port Hope Fire Department were on scene and extricated one person from the vehicle.

There was partial ice on the roadway at the time, and a number of bottles of alcohol were found in the vehicle.

There was no word on the cause of the collision or if alcohol was a factor.