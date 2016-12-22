Tiger Woods has a somewhat startling alter ego for his kids during the holidays: Mac Daddy Santa.

The former world No. 1 golfer posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday of himself topless and arms crossed, sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, a white wig and dyed goatee.

Apparently, this is something his children, nine-year-old Same Alexis and seven-year-old Charlie Axel, look forward to during Christmas at the Woods household.

"Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!" Woods wrote.

Currently ranked 321st in the world, Woods made his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month after being away for 15 months due to recurring injury issues.