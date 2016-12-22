The two heralds of Christmas

Christmas, depending on where you live, has for the last few decades – pick one – evolved or devolved.

On one hand, we have the familial call to the candle-lit dinner table honouring loved ones both here and gone. It is about pure love and remembrance and appreciation with great thanks. That’s like the Thanksgiving part.

On the other side, we have the festooning of the house in and out with a kaleidoscope of lights and Christmas trinkets and mistletoe. Some households go nuts outside with blow-up Santas and plastic snowmen and plastic icicles that strobe and cascade in evermore spectacular ways

This is the Halloween-like part where people have fun decorating their space with outrageous colour normally reserved for Mexican buses and piñatas. It’s all about ornaments and costumes and annual Mardi Gras grade parades with the Coca-Cola creation as master of ceremonies. That part is us having child-like fun, the party aspect, the stepping out of our daily routine.

Much has been written at this time of year about how Christmas has been overly materialised with Black Friday and bombardment by commercials to buy, buy, buy. Writing on that topic continues but that ship has sailed already. That part has attached itself to the recreational spirit in people. No wonder, with so many non-Christians anxious to participate in this party and gift –giving frenzy that we see the step changes in Christmas: Calling it a Holiday tree, wishing people a happy holiday instead of Merry Christmas, and “season greetings” in avoidance of the holiday’s namesake and trying to be politically correct.

Meanwhile, the religious ownership of Christmas is being surgically extricating. Even non-religious types want in: so here is my version of a reminder that no matter what you call the commercial aspect of it, there has always been and always shall be only one true side to what we affectionately call Christmas:

There are two heralds of Christmas.

One is false. One is true.

One is Santa. One is Christ.

One is material. One is spiritual.

One serves profit. One is the prophet.

On is jolly. One is holy.

One promotes receiving. One promotes giving.

One carries the goods. One carries the good.

One enters through the hearth. One enters through the heart.

One is man-made. One made man,

One lives for you. One died for you.

One asks what you need. One knows our needs well.

One comes once a year. One is with us always.

One follows the stars. One was followed by a star.

One is ostentatious. One is humble.

One excites us with presents. One comforts us with His presence.

One acts in the name of Christmas. One has Christmas named after Him.

One is fantasy. One is history.

One fills the stockings. One fills the soul.

Which is your Christmas?

Merry Christmas.

Victor Schukov's regular column appears every two weeks