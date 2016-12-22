Donating the gift of blood

COBOURG -

A blood donation clinic at the Columbus Community Centre in Cobourg on Wednesday had a great turnout, with 83 people arriiving to donate blood just in the first two hours alone.

Volunteer coordinator Bob Clement said that it's important to donate blood because you have the potential to save three to four lives.

"There's a lot of people that come extra at Christmastime because it's a great gift at Christmas, but it's a great thing to do every two months if you can," Clement said.

Keith Breckenridge, who has been donating blood since he was 18, said Wednesday was his 40th time doing so.

McDonald's donated some beverages to the clinic and the Ladies Auxiliary from the Knights of Columbus bought Timbits for volunteers to give out as well.

Another blood donor clinic will be held on Boxing Day this Monday at the Port Hope Lions Recreation Centre on Thomas Street clinic from 1 to 5 p.m.