Crawford's noted for achievement in accessibility

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson took a moment at council this week to present a certificate recognizing John Crawford for outstanding achievement in accessibility.

Sanderson was joined by accessibility-advisory committee head Selena Forsyth in presenting the award to Crawford's sister Pat Tanaka, who accepted in his absence.

Crawford's is located at the lake end of Queen Street, and it's the latest in a long line of citations Forsyth's committee has issued — a hotel that added accessible suites, a downtown optician who enhanced accessibility when he rebuilt and an employee of a downtown sub shop who goes above and beyond in customer service.

Though Crawford has moved out of the community and sold the restaurant, Sanderson applauded the work he did on the establishment.

They have installed ramps at the entrance and widened the entryway doors.

“It's all on one level, including the patio — open spaces with lots of space to maneuver,” Sanderson said — not to mention the accessible washrooms and ice-cream parlour.

Sanderson read a letter he had received from Zac Andrus as well. Arriving in his wheelchair, he found the staff warm, inviting and ready to help if needed.

