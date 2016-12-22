Baltimore students support fundraiser

BALTIMORE -

At Baltimore Public School on Thursday morning, the children were nestled all snug in their pajamas to watch a Christmas movie called The Santa Clause.

The price of admission was a loonie in support of Carson Grimes's fundraiser for African children whose schools may not even have a washroom.

Once proceeds from the pajama-day-and-movie fundraiser were tallied, Carson hoped for a total — from several holiday fundraisers he has spearheaded — that would be close to $1,000.

As his Grade 5 teacher Christine Proulx noted, it all started with a goat.

Carson, the son of Nicole and Steve Grimes of Baltimore, recalls that he was inspired by the talking goat on the World Vision commercial.

“I asked my parents if we could donate $20 a month, then I thought maybe I could do some fundraising for the kids and they wouldn't have to show that commercial any more,” he said.

He went to his teacher to ask if they could do some fundraising for such a project.

At the same time, Proulx was contacted by former pupil Kylie Dennis (now a Grade 10 student at Cobourg Collegiate Institute) to see if she could drop off some shoeboxes for donations of school supplies for her school mission trip to Tanzania in January.

Proulx suggested to Carson that he could channel his philanthropic plans into supporting students in Africa, and invited Kylie to make a presentation to the students to encourage donations of school supplies as well.

Kylie pointed out that, in addition to the supplies, the students she was helping out had no washroom at their school. Carson knew he and his classmates could make a difference.

“I was pretty happy I could meet her — it was nice to know other people are doing fundraising too, and we had lots of ideas,” he said.

The two brainstormed with Proulx, and the result was a long list of ideas that they narrowed down to a promising few with the help of principal Pam Buttery.

The first was candygrams that Carson designed — candy canes decorated as reindeer arriving in little red Christmas stockings with a greeting, delivered by an elf. With 440 orders, they raised $440.

The second was an old-fashioned bake sale in conjunction with the school's art show and Christmas-carol evening. That brought in another $250.

A further $180 came from raffling off a gingerbread house that school secretary Denine Page arranged when her daughter Lindsey arrived from Nanaimo, BC, for Christmas with her boyfriend Nick Atto. As Atto is a chef, she knew he could create something really special. It was raffled off at the school's Deck The Halls open house.

The final kick at the can was the movie event Carson planned.

These projects have been fun for the whole class, Proulx said, especially helping the students set up a workshop to create the candygrams. Once, when a big 200-candygram order came in, she found herself calling in friends and a few retired teachers to help with glue-gun duties.

“For me, the goal was $1,000, and I hope we are getting there,” Carson said.

Accepting a cheque for proceeds to date, Cobourg Collegiate Institute principal Jeff Kawzenuk gave Carson a gift in return – a beautiful fabric print in oranges and browns with African animals and trees in dramatic silhouette.

“There are lots and lots of things we do when we are in Africa. We have started a computer program, and one of the big projects we are looking at is building a washroom for the two elementary schools. There's also an autistic school we support financially,” Kawzenuk listed.

“Probably this money will be broken down into various things.”

Asked if he might like to follow in Kylie's footsteps one day and go to Africa himself, Carson was definite.

“I would dream of going there!” he declared.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith