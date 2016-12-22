Weekend Film Festival lineup announced

Tickets for the 12th annual Weekend Film Festival, hosted by Northumberland Film Sundays, are now on sale.

The event includes five films at Cobourg's Rainbow Cinemas (at Northumberland Mall) Jan. 20 to 22, plus the much-anticipated Jan. 21 reception at Victoria Hall (which begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes hors d'oeuvre, bar and jazz-keyboard entertainment by Mark Kieswetter).

The festival lineup includes five films.

On Jan. 20, Manchester By The Sea begins at 6:30 p.m. Casey Affleck stars as a man who is made sole guardian of his teenage nephew after his brother dies. The change of circumstances takes him back to the working-class fishing village he came from, and results in his facing down a troubled past.

Two films run Saturday.

See Little Men at 2 p.m., the story of the friendship between two teenagers that is threatened by the issues of their parents.

Denial (at 4:30 p.m.) is based on Prof. Deborah E. Lipstadt's book History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, the story of her experience of writing a history of the Second World War and ending up in court with a fellow historian who accuses her of libel.

The final two films run on Sunday.

Eagle Huntress (at 2 p.m.) is the story of 13-year-old Aishol-pan, a Mongolian girl trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter.

At 4 p.m., see Our Little Sister. It's an exploration of the discoveries in store for three adult sisters who learn — once their father dies — that they have an orphaned 15-year-old half-sister.

Tickets for all five movies plus reception are $60 each, available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office, as well as at the Craft Restaurant in Cobourg and Bibelot in Port Hope.

Tickets for any single movie will not be available in advance, but only on the festival weekend if that show is not sold out — in which case, tickets are $10 each.