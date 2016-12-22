Volunteers needed for Snow Angels program

PORT HOPE -

As a newcomer to Port Hope, 75-year-old Gary Patton was delighted to see the Snow Angels flyer at the Service Ontario office.

This is the new program that offers seniors and those with disabilities a helping hand to clear out walkways and driveways after a major snow event.

The Municipality of Port Hope is a proud supporter of the new program now being offered by Community Care Northumberland for its residents.

Snow Angels is a volunteer snow-removal service that matches up those eligible seniors and persons with disabilities with a volunteer who will take on the job of creating a barrier-free driveway or walkway after a snowstorm.

During a significant snow event, after the residential streets are plowed, volunteers visit their match within 24 hours to clear the area that has been agreed upon, including what is termed the window — the accumulation of snow left at the end of a driveway.

The Snow Angels program contributes to the overall well-being of the Port Hope community by giving eligible residents peace of mind in knowing that their snow will be removed and (according to works-and-engineering chair Terry Hickey) “reflects the true meaning of community engagement.”

That's good news for Patton.

“We find the people in our neighbourhood, and generally in Port Hope, very friendly and helpful, and I thought, 'What a blessing,'” he said while surveying the whitescape left behind by this past weekend's precipitation.

“I have a very, very bad back. Just that slight angle of shoveling — it's particularly deadly, especially for me.”

Complicating matters is the odd way his street turns, resulting in the snowplow driver leaving behind deep drifts of snow he has to have cleared away.

“It's not his fault — I just have a fair bit that I have to shovel,” Patton said.

With enough volunteers, everyone in Patton's position could be helped.

Snow Angels is being co-ordinated through the Port Hope Community Care office, which is accepting applications from those residents who wish to volunteer as a snow angel as well from those who require the service.

Volunteering for the program is not only the neighbourly thing to do — it’s also a way for families to volunteer together. For high-school students aged 14 and up, it also counts toward completing their 40-hour community service requirement.

Prospective recipients of the service must reside in the Municipality of Port Hope. Those who are aged 65 or older or persons with physical disabilities or a low-income earners are invited to apply. The service is subject to availability.

Selena Forsyth, chair of the Accessibility Advisory Committee, said that her group fully supports the initiative.

“Snow removal has long been a problem for seniors and those with disabilities. The Snow Angels Program is a win-win situation — volunteers get the satisfaction and recipients get the benefit,” Forsyth stated.

Community Care Northumberland executive director Trish Baird called Snow Angels an exciting new initiative for their Port Hope office.

“This program is a collaborative effort with the Port Hope Accessibility Advisory Committee to implement a positive change identified by the Age-Friendly Community Action Plan,” Baird said.

To sign up to become a volunteer, or to register for the service, visit www.commcare.ca/snowangels.html.

Applications can be dropped off at the Port Hope Community Care office at 151 Rose Glen Rd. or at the Port Hope Development Team office at 5 Mill St. S.

- with files from Ashley Maika

cnasmith@postmedia.com

twitter.com/NT_cnasmith