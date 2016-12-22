The street of ink is sadly fading

I became a junkie at the age of 10. A newspaper junkie, raised in a household receiving a minimum of four newspapers a day.

At school, every national newspaper was displayed for reading at the back of the classroom. It was during the Second World War and I was drawn to stories of the various conflicts, especially the photographs from combat zones. At eleven years of age I bought my first camera, a Kodak Box Brownie, fuelling my growing ambition to become a newspaper photographer working for one of the London Fleet Street newspapers.

Fleet Street, the romantic Street of Ink, a unique world of its own where, just before my sixteenth birthday, found me (Eureka!) working – alas, not as in my dream as a photographer, but as a photo-messenger for Reuters Photo. Okay, it was close. But I was there, surrounded by history; the first printing press installed on Fleet Street in 1,500, the first newspaper, the DailyCourent published in 1702. By the time I arrived there must have been ten or more daily newspapers serving the nation, all requiring photographs to fill their voracious news’ appetites - with me sitting on a bench waiting for the call, “Boy!” as the latest dramatic images, fresh off the photographic print drier, were thrust into my hands. Off I would go, running, to the Daily Express, Herald, Mail, Graphic, News Chronicle; the Evening News, Star and Standard, the venerable Times.

Yes, the stuff of dreams; well, my dreams. All these years later I can still feel the romance of it, still visualize my routes past Saint Bride’s church, built in 1672, to buy “Six penneth of tea and make it quick!”. Past The Street’s well patronized watering holes with unique names; The Mucky Duck, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, Old Cock Tavern, The Hack and Hop, Hair and Tortoise, running like Zatopek along Fetter Lane, Red Lion Court and, looming in the distance, a battered survivor of the London Blitz, Saint Paul’s Cathedral. Oh, and my dream of becoming a photographer? “Well lad, if you’re lucky, you might get to handle a camera in about ten years or so.”

Ahh, reality. Messengers hurrying to the various newsrooms and the photo- editor’s desk, were completely invisible, lost in the divisive English stratified order of things – except at the office of the Chicago Tribune where I caught a fleeting glimpse of another world, the photo-editor spinning on his chair when I arrived, soaked and chilled from an early spring downpour. “Wow, look at you. Let me fix y’a coffee t’warm y’up. A moment when I must have experienced my first double-take, stunned by the attention, savouring the aroma of Lucky Strikes, freshly brewed coffee and, what I was to discover later, aftershave. My first North American experience.

All this came rushing back to me recently when I read that, after 314 years, the last newspaper, The Sunday Post and its two journalists, had finally left Fleet Street, only its storied history remaining and that, no doubt, will soon be forgotten. But, there I was, for a brief and insignificant moment in time, part of it, the memories so vivid after all these years.

Oh, what happened to the messenger?

Close to where he lived there was a small photo/news agency serving his local paper, the Surrey Comet – and the Fleet Street national dailies. He applied for an advertised job as office boy/dark room assistant/general factotum ... and, buying his own camera, part-time photographer on his own time. A foot in the door?By 18 years of age the Boy had photographs published on the front pages of the Evening News, Daily Express and News Chronicle – all cut out and stored to this day in a scrapbook. Oh, and the very clear memory of the photo-editor of the Chicago Tribune who introduced him to spontaneity and civility.

It’s interesting – the moments in life that stay with us from so long ago.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg.