Shared facility nearing completion in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Building 7 at Northam Industrial Park in Cobourg is a few short weeks away from completion.

The building is approximately 30,000 square feet, including 5,000 square feet of office, administration, lunchroom and locker room space.

Northumberland Today got a sneak peak at the facility.

The cost of renovations is $2,342,500 which is approximately a third of what it would have cost to build a new facility.

This will be a shared facility for the roads and sewers departments of the Public Works Division, as well as the parks department of the Recreation and Culture Division. It will also be the administrative center for the Public Works Division.

The building is equipped with office space for these departments as well as garage storage for large vehicles such as salt trucks, snow plows and parks maintenance vehicles. Also included in the building are woodworking and welding shops for parks and roads staff to build and maintain items such as benches, picnic tables, signs, barricades, etc.

“The roads and sewers division has outgrown the current facility at 390 King St. West. Both the garage and office complexes there are in need of significant repair and upgrading and the yard is too small and congested for the fleet,” said Director of Public Works Barry Thrasher. “When visitors come to the current office they have to maneuver through the yard among maintenance vehicles and machinery. The new facility has sufficient space for operational equipment and public visitors to park in separate areas.”