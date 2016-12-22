COLBORNE -

After four years of parking her school bus in her home driveway, Bernice “Bonnie” Ward of Colborne is wondering why someone is now complaining.

Bylaw enforcement is “complaint-driven,” Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs said at Tuesday night's council meeting where Ward and Susan LaGrandeur appeared as a delegation refuting a complaint from a resident that parking a school bus at a private residence was contravention of a bylaw.

“I have lived in Colborne 11 years, worked driving bus for nine years, parked my bus in my yard for four years,” Ward, who drove for Rutherflo, told council. “I looked up the bylaw and it said no more than one vehicle (over one tonne). I thought it was allowed.”

LaGrandeur, also from Colborne and a school bus driver for Century Transportation, said school bus drivers are providing a “community service” delivering kids to school. With her office based in Port Hope, it saves LeGrandeur an hour twice a day to park her bus in her home driveway, she noted.

Both women said they have health problems so having their buses at home means they aren’t travelling distances to access their vehicles, they can pre-warm them in cold weather and ensure the fumes are exhausted away from neighbours.

Parking the school buses was potentially damaging to property values, it had been suggested. But there are other issues to address, like drug use in the community, or past vandalism damage that are more important, Ward suggested. And there are other properties that have maintenance issues, “without pointing fingers because I do not know their situations,” Ward said which, to her, are more important than having a school bus parked at a residence.

“Well I certainly won’t have you writing a PR release for Colborne,” Mayor Marc Coombs joked. On reviewing the bylaw, he said there is “some ambiguity” in the wording of the existing bylaw.

“In my understanding, personally, it seems to be written around transport trucks,” Coombs said.

“When a community so small can’t accept a school bus on a property, I don’t want to be part of that community,” Coun. Ed Van Egmond said. “I don’t agree with it at all. I question our acceptance of one another in this community.”

Coun. Don Clark said, “I was not on council (when the original bylaw was enacted) then but I think the biggest issue was tractor trailers. I think the intent was that you could park your (expensive) truck but not the trailer” at a private property. “I don’t think it’s an eyesore if it’s a school bus.”

Council has directed staff to review the bylaw and report back to council.

“Are we still allowed to keep our buses there (in residential driveways?” LeGrandeur asked.

“I think you’re allowed to, as my personal reading,” Coombs replied.