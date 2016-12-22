Rudd selects youth award committee

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd is no stranger to the benefits of a strong volunteer ethic — to the actual volunteer, as well as to whatever cause is being supported.

As previously announced, the MP has stepped up to sponsor the Kim Rudd Youth Leadership Award to ensure that a new generation can learn the lesson for themselves.

Individuals in Grades 7 and 8 (or entire Grade 7 or 8 classes) in any of the 20 elementary schools in the riding are eligible to apply, in Northumberland and beyond, from Newcastle to Norwood. The winner will receive $300 from Rudd personally to donate to the charity of their choice.

The committee Rudd has assembled to select the winner could be poster kids for volunteerism, and all are coincidentally students at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg.

Committee head Jean-Phillipe Giroux was recruited by Rudd after she read of his volunteer involvement and activities as he earned his silver-level Duke of Edinburgh Award. Giroux has also been an active volunteer with the Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank, and has begun volunteering with Habitat For Humanity Northumberland.

Rudd met Travis Tutzinger when he got a co-op placement in her office. Tutzinger is a Link Leader at his school, reaching out in help and mentorship to new Grade 9 students as they first navigate their way through high school.

Willow Chadwick regularly volunteers her time at Rudd's office. As the top cadet in the 718 Yukon Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets in Port Hope, she does a lot of community work. But she also goes beyond that on her own (helping out at her younger brother's school, for example).

“I'm amazed at the depth of volunteerism the committee members bring to their responsibilities,” Rudd said.

“I know they will adjudicate this award to an incredible standard of excellence.”

Rudd has definite ideas on how a young person who volunteers can come out ahead of his or her peers. At her own office, for example, Chadwick is learning what a typical day is like.

“Managing personalities and expectations is probably a skill that will do everyone good service their whole life,” Rudd said.

On a resume for a job or a school, she added, good volunteering credentials carry a lot of weight, even if it's light on paid job experience.

“The goal and the focus of this award is really to help foster life-long volunteering, life-long philanthropy in our youth,” she said this week.

“We were looking at something that would actually affect a generation, going through the process of finding out not just where their niches are but where their strengths are and in what way they could contribute to the community, whether local, national or international.”

Rudd hopes the award will showcase some of the many acts of philanthropy young people do.

“I think about our communities, and especially our communities — we have such a huge commitment to serve,” she said.

“When I was young, we didn't have the money to donate, but we had time so we did that.”

She and her husband Tom moved to Northumberland from Montreal and didn't know a soul. That quickly changed, as she joined the ladies' auxiliary at the Cobourg and District General Hospital and he became a softball coach.

“It has continued every since,” she said.

“We recognize there are people at different ages and stages and circumstances of their lives who may not be able to give money, but they feel they want to contribute.”

Rudd is impressed with how young people work to make a difference even before they get to high school. We've all seen the kids who set up lemonade stands to raise money for the family of a sick friend, or the ones who insist that people donate to a certain cause instead of buying them birthday presents, or the ones who pick a name off the Giving Tree and personally shop to make that child's Christmas happier.

“The award is a terrific initiative that gives students an added incentive to engage themselves in charitable activities and to develop leadership skills, not only within their own communities but with the potential to contribute to provincial, national and international programs as well,” Giroux commented.

“As chair of the committee, I look forward to working with Willow, Travis and Ms. Rudd's team, and we especially look forward to reviewing all of the submissions that will no doubt showcase the amazing capabilities of the students.”

The deadline to apply is June 1, and anyone can make a nomination. Just send a one-page e-mail to kim.rudd@parl.gc.ca or a letter to Rudd's office at 12 Elgin St. E., Unit 4, Cobourg K9A 0C5.

The selection committee will review applications, conduct interviews and determine the ultimate winner.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith